Meghan Markle Suffers Another Blow: 'Diva Duchess' Caught in Massive 'Editing Fail' in New Interview to Promote Struggling Netflix Series

The 45-minute interview titled Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, on Life and Business Beyond the Royal Spotlight, was released on August 26, the same day as With Love, Meghan's second season.

While waxing through a word salad about telling her own "story," a loud cackle seemed to have been inserted into the interview in post-production, or was made by someone off-screen, and the sound wasn't edited out.

"I think there are always going to be moments where you feel as though a story is being told about some caricature of you that actually has nothing to do with you. And that can be really hard to reconcile. Yeah. But I think the more comfortable you get with yourself, certainly age helps. I'll be 44," Markle said as the loud chortle was highly noticeable after she mentioned her age.

The "Diva Duchess" continued while not acknowledging the obnoxious guffaw, adding, "It's great. It's great. And I, and I just think there really is a lot of value to when you anchor into your own knowing, then you're telling your own story."