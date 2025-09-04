Meghan Markle Suffers Another Blow: 'Diva Duchess' Caught in Massive 'Editing Fail' in New Interview to Promote Struggling Netflix Series
More oddness surrounds Meghan Markle's promotional work for Season 2 of her Netflix lifestyle series, as royal fans are calling out a massive "editing fail" in the only major interview she did, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While speaking with Bloomberg's Emily Chang, a loud laugh was heard that didn't seem to come from either the Duchess of Sussex, 44, or the reporter, and it's getting called out in a significant way.
Mysterious Laughter
The 45-minute interview titled Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, on Life and Business Beyond the Royal Spotlight, was released on August 26, the same day as With Love, Meghan's second season.
While waxing through a word salad about telling her own "story," a loud cackle seemed to have been inserted into the interview in post-production, or was made by someone off-screen, and the sound wasn't edited out.
"I think there are always going to be moments where you feel as though a story is being told about some caricature of you that actually has nothing to do with you. And that can be really hard to reconcile. Yeah. But I think the more comfortable you get with yourself, certainly age helps. I'll be 44," Markle said as the loud chortle was highly noticeable after she mentioned her age.
The "Diva Duchess" continued while not acknowledging the obnoxious guffaw, adding, "It's great. It's great. And I, and I just think there really is a lot of value to when you anchor into your own knowing, then you're telling your own story."
'Who the Hell Is Laughing?'
Royal fans picked up on the editing error, railing about it on X.
"I don't know what's worse, if that laugh was artificially added OR turns out that Emily actually laughs like that without moving her face," body language expert Jesús Enrique Rosas wrote, while also sharing an Instagram post trying to analyze what was going on.
"Who the hell is laughing? That didn’t come from Emily Chang? Her body doesn’t move? Did they dub on an extra laugh to make Meghan seem more funny? Perhaps she has a ventriloquist hobby on the side, because that laugh didn’t look or sound like it came from her," a prominent royal vlogger sneered while sharing the video.
"She certainly didn't impress Emily...she was looking at M with fake interest, she didn't think she was funny either...that laugh was a voiceover," a third person speculated.
The interview failed to generate much interest in Markle, as With Love, Meghan's Season 2 failed to crack Netflix's top 10 most-watched TV shows. The first season, released in March, ranked a dismal 383rd place for the streamer's shows in the first half of 2025.
Markle's 'Cringe' Interview
The interview itself was slammed in the comments on YouTube, which Bloomberg left open. It provided little substance or insight into Markle, who mainly spouted the same platitudes and verbal jumble she has in so many prior deep dives.
"Imagine having to say 'organically and authentically' and 'I'm just being myself' this many times whenever you speak," one commenter sighed.
"This is not an interview, it's a PR stunt. Only vague questions, no follow-ups. How weird – the whole thing feels cringe and labored," a second viewer fumed.
"I'm waiting for the day when an actual journalist asks her some actual questions and calls out her non-answer word salad," a third huffed.
"This is the most sticky puff piece ever done. Hope Bloomberg got paid well for this drip," a fourth user decried.
Complaints About Royal Life
It was during the same interview that Markle took a swipe at life in the royal family, complaining about a specific fashion rule that made her feel "inauthentic" after marrying Prince Harry in May 2018. The pair sensationally stepped down as senior working royals just 18 months later.
Going back to how she felt like she was"silenced" as a member of the royal family, Markle sniped, "It was different several years ago where I couldn't be as vocal and I had to wear nude pantyhose all the time. Let's be honest, that was not very myself. I hadn't seen pantyhose since movies in the 1980s. That felt a little bit inauthentic."
"That’s a silly example, but it is an example of when you want to dress the way you want to dress and say the things that are true, and you’re able to show up in that space really organically and authentically – that’s being comfortable in your own skin," the former Suits star moaned.
She then proclaimed: "That’s had different chapters in my life. Right now, I don’t feel that I need to prove anything."