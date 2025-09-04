Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusive Details > Dwayne Johnson
Exclusive Details

EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Weight Loss Tactic Remains a Mystery as Nutritionist Begs Actor to Stay 'Healthy' — After His Thin Frame Sparks Concern

Photo of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
Source: MEGA

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's thinner frame has everyone talking... and some are worried.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 4 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's incredibly thin figure has Hollywood buzzing, and the former WWE superstar has yet to reveal what exactly he did to lose all of his muscles and weight, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

However, a weight expert exclusively told us what the actor may have gone through for his new body, and how she hopes he did it the healthy way.

Article continues below advertisement

How Did Johnson Transform His Body?

Photo of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
Source: MEGA

Johnson's slimming figure has the industry talking about his dramatic transformation.

"To train for a role like Mark Kerr in The Smashing Machine, there needs to be a lot of guidance and/or knowledge on how to put on muscle like that healthfully," Toby Amidor, MS, RD, award-winning nutrition expert and best-selling author of Health Shots, told RadarOnline.com.

Johnson transformed his body to portray to mixed martial artist in the highly anticipated film.

Amidor continued: "Oftentimes, like with bodybuilders, carbs tend to be taken out of the diet or minimized in order to appear even more muscular. Once you don't need such a muscled-up look (like for the role), you don't need to work out as intensely, and you go back to an everyday, healthy, and well-balanced eating plan and regular exercise."

The nutrition expert said: "If you do so over time, like a year or even 8 or 9 months, you can transition into a more of a look that Johnson has now... As a dietetic professional, I could only hope that someone would want to do that in the most healthful way possible."

Article continues below advertisement

Keeping It Healthy?

Photo of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
Source: MEGA

The former WWE star, known for his top notch physique, was open about wanting to 'transform.'

While Amidor, who has never worked with Johnson, could not confirm if the wrestling legend is healthy "internally," or "what he went through during the process, she did have a message for the 53-year-old.

"All you can do is hope he did it the proper way, for his own health and well-being," our expert added.

Johnson's recent appearance at the Venice Film Festival turned heads, with some fans claiming the Jumanji actor appeared "sick," and others said he looked "like a completely different person."

While on the red carpet, Johnson said the "transformation was something I was really hungry to do."

Article continues below advertisement

'It's Better To Stay In Shape'

Photo of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
Source: @therock/instagram

The 54-year-old is no stranger to putting his figure on display, especially on social media.

He told Hollywood Reporter: "I had been very fortunate to have the career that I’ve had over the years and to make the films that I've made, but there was just a voice inside of me, a little voice that said, 'Well, what if I could do more – I want to do more and what does that look like?'"

Johnson has been open about his weight and exercise habits in the past, and once revealed his "philosophy is to eat clean and make sure that my diet is commensurate with my goals, which stay consistent throughout the year. "It's better to stay in shape than to get in shape."

The movie star also gave credit to his late father, Rocky, and said most of his eating habits came from his dad.

READ MORE ON Exclusive Details
Split photo of Hilaria Baldwin and Alec

EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Hilaria Baldwin 'Forced' to Join 'Dancing With the Stars' for Quick Paycheck as Out-Of-Work Husband Alec 'Desperate for Cash'

Photo of JB Pritzker

EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Presidential Hopeful JB Pritzker Refuses to Reveal if Ozempic Caused Sudden Weight Less — as Top Nutritionist Tells Governor What He Needs to Do to Maintain Figure

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
Source: MEGA

Johnson has yet to reveal what went into his transformation.

"He taught me very early on not to eat to please the tongue but to eat to nourish the body," Johnson recalled to Men's Health. "He taught me that when I was five. That's probably why I need therapy."

Johnson also told the outlet that with a few years away from turning 60, he has started to "train smarter" by learning to listen to his body and let go of "ego training."

The Black Adam star explained: "There’s a difference between the pain that you can work through, and that’s good to work through, and the pain where you have to stop what you're doing and take care of that particular part of your body that’s hurt."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.