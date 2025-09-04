EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Weight Loss Tactic Remains a Mystery as Nutritionist Begs Actor to Stay 'Healthy' — After His Thin Frame Sparks Concern
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's incredibly thin figure has Hollywood buzzing, and the former WWE superstar has yet to reveal what exactly he did to lose all of his muscles and weight, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
However, a weight expert exclusively told us what the actor may have gone through for his new body, and how she hopes he did it the healthy way.
How Did Johnson Transform His Body?
"To train for a role like Mark Kerr in The Smashing Machine, there needs to be a lot of guidance and/or knowledge on how to put on muscle like that healthfully," Toby Amidor, MS, RD, award-winning nutrition expert and best-selling author of Health Shots, told RadarOnline.com.
Johnson transformed his body to portray to mixed martial artist in the highly anticipated film.
Amidor continued: "Oftentimes, like with bodybuilders, carbs tend to be taken out of the diet or minimized in order to appear even more muscular. Once you don't need such a muscled-up look (like for the role), you don't need to work out as intensely, and you go back to an everyday, healthy, and well-balanced eating plan and regular exercise."
The nutrition expert said: "If you do so over time, like a year or even 8 or 9 months, you can transition into a more of a look that Johnson has now... As a dietetic professional, I could only hope that someone would want to do that in the most healthful way possible."
Keeping It Healthy?
While Amidor, who has never worked with Johnson, could not confirm if the wrestling legend is healthy "internally," or "what he went through during the process, she did have a message for the 53-year-old.
"All you can do is hope he did it the proper way, for his own health and well-being," our expert added.
Johnson's recent appearance at the Venice Film Festival turned heads, with some fans claiming the Jumanji actor appeared "sick," and others said he looked "like a completely different person."
While on the red carpet, Johnson said the "transformation was something I was really hungry to do."
'It's Better To Stay In Shape'
He told Hollywood Reporter: "I had been very fortunate to have the career that I’ve had over the years and to make the films that I've made, but there was just a voice inside of me, a little voice that said, 'Well, what if I could do more – I want to do more and what does that look like?'"
Johnson has been open about his weight and exercise habits in the past, and once revealed his "philosophy is to eat clean and make sure that my diet is commensurate with my goals, which stay consistent throughout the year. "It's better to stay in shape than to get in shape."
The movie star also gave credit to his late father, Rocky, and said most of his eating habits came from his dad.
"He taught me very early on not to eat to please the tongue but to eat to nourish the body," Johnson recalled to Men's Health. "He taught me that when I was five. That's probably why I need therapy."
Johnson also told the outlet that with a few years away from turning 60, he has started to "train smarter" by learning to listen to his body and let go of "ego training."
The Black Adam star explained: "There’s a difference between the pain that you can work through, and that’s good to work through, and the pain where you have to stop what you're doing and take care of that particular part of your body that’s hurt."