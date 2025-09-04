EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Weight Loss Tactic Remains a Mystery as Nutritionist Begs Actor to Stay 'Healthy' — After His Thin Frame Sparks Concern

"To train for a role like Mark Kerr in The Smashing Machine, there needs to be a lot of guidance and/or knowledge on how to put on muscle like that healthfully," Toby Amidor, MS, RD, award-winning nutrition expert and best-selling author of Health Shots, told RadarOnline.com.

Johnson transformed his body to portray to mixed martial artist in the highly anticipated film.

Amidor continued: "Oftentimes, like with bodybuilders, carbs tend to be taken out of the diet or minimized in order to appear even more muscular. Once you don't need such a muscled-up look (like for the role), you don't need to work out as intensely, and you go back to an everyday, healthy, and well-balanced eating plan and regular exercise."

The nutrition expert said: "If you do so over time, like a year or even 8 or 9 months, you can transition into a more of a look that Johnson has now... As a dietetic professional, I could only hope that someone would want to do that in the most healthful way possible."