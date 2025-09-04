Prince Harry's Explosive U.S. Visa Drama Takes a New Twist: Newly Released Documents Show Exiled Royal May Hold Rare 'Golden Ticket' To Stay in America
Newly uncovered documents suggest that Prince Harry may have obtained the type of visa that allows him to stay in the United States indefinitely, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Duke of Sussex, 40, was reportedly given an A-1 Head of State document, reserved for heads of state, foreign royals, and other high-ranking officials, who are allowed to enter the U.S. regardless of their reasons for visiting.
'Golden Ticket' Visa
While Harry's actual immigration records have yet to be released, the Daily Mail reported a new file discovered by President Donald Trump's administration suggests the former senior working royal could hold what is known as a "golden ticket" visa, which has a "lower security and background check threshold," according to immigration lawyer Melissa Chavin.
Chavin noted that the prince would "not have been vetted by the U.S. Government directly for mental health ineligibility, like drug abuse or addiction, or for criminal grounds of ineligibility, like a controlled substance violation."
"Mere admission to drug use in a memoir would not keep Prince Harry from staying in status and being able to renew an A-1 visa," she added.
A court previously ruled in March that Harry's immigration status was a private matter, after the Heritage Foundation brought a civil lawsuit demanding to know if former President Joe Biden's administration bent the rules for the wayward former royal. The think tank argued that Harry's admission of drug use in his 2023 memoir, Spare, can be grounds for denial of a visa, and questioned whether or not the duke lied on his application about his previous use of cocaine, marijuana, and psychedelic mushrooms.
Loose Rules
Chavin claimed that Harry would "not need to become a lawful permanent resident or United States citizen to reside in the U.S." and that he can "remain on an A-1 all his titled life." She added that the royal "needs to be vetted under the terrorism and other national security grounds from time to time."
Despite being estranged from his family, Harry is currently fifth in line to the British throne, behind his brother, Prince William, and the three children he shares with wife Kate Middleton.
Officially a U.S. Resident
Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, sensationally stepped down as working members of the royal family in 2020, moving to California, where they sought to build their fortune by securing big bucks deals with the likes of Netflix and Spotify.
While Harry still holds a few patronages that bring him back to England occasionally, he now officially calls the United States home.
By April 2024, Harry made it official, updating his records with a filing to the U.K.'s Companies House to reflect that his "New Country/State Usually Resident" was the United States, rather than Great Britain.
He and Markle, 44, have called a mansion in Montecito home since the summer of 2020.
What's Trump's Take?
Harry was able to breathe a sigh of relief when Trump said several weeks into his second term as president that he had no intention of deporting King Charles III's son, despite questions over the visa he received under Biden.
"I don’t want to do that," the Commander-in-Chief said in February, while making a savage dig at Markle. "I'll leave him alone. He's got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible."