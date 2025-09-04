Prince Harry's Explosive U.S. Visa Drama Takes a New Twist: Newly Released Documents Show Exiled Royal May Hold Rare 'Golden Ticket' To Stay in America

While Harry's actual immigration records have yet to be released, the Daily Mail reported a new file discovered by President Donald Trump's administration suggests the former senior working royal could hold what is known as a "golden ticket" visa, which has a "lower security and background check threshold," according to immigration lawyer Melissa Chavin.

Chavin noted that the prince would "not have been vetted by the U.S. Government directly for mental health ineligibility, like drug abuse or addiction, or for criminal grounds of ineligibility, like a controlled substance violation."

"Mere admission to drug use in a memoir would not keep Prince Harry from staying in status and being able to renew an A-1 visa," she added.

A court previously ruled in March that Harry's immigration status was a private matter, after the Heritage Foundation brought a civil lawsuit demanding to know if former President Joe Biden's administration bent the rules for the wayward former royal. The think tank argued that Harry's admission of drug use in his 2023 memoir, Spare, can be grounds for denial of a visa, and questioned whether or not the duke lied on his application about his previous use of cocaine, marijuana, and psychedelic mushrooms.