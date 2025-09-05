Ellen DeGeneres' Fiery Feud With Gordon Ramsay Revealed: Why TV's 'Queen of Mean' Banned The Iconic Chef From Her Show Before Being Axed Over 'Toxic Bullying' Scandal

"He gave her some quip. They were doing a food test together, and Ellen offered him a sample first," the ex-staffer recalled to the Daily Mail. "As soon as he bit in, he said, 'This is rubbish. This is disgusting.' She didn't like the reaction. It was about eight seasons before he came back."

Ironically, The Ellen Show's YouTube channel shared the cooking segment with a never-before-seen clip in February 2023, despite the show ending its run in May 2022. It featured Ramsay slicing his finger while chopping vegetables, giving the long-lost moment new life. However, it did not include the Hell's Kitchen star's slight about the meat.

"Gordon Ramsay really put his blood, sweat, and tears into this stir fry," the caption read. "Ellen recently found the archived Season 7 of her show, which has never been streamed on the internet! Tune in daily to watch the unseen footage from 2009 to 2010."

The pair seemed to get along well, as DeGeneres showed concern about Ramsay's bleeding appendage, and he managed to soldier on and finish up his recipe.