How 'Queen of Mean' Ellen DeGeneres' Bullied Staffers Got Revenge on Canceled Chat Show Host By Playing Prank Which Sent Shamed Star Into Meltdown

And the joke reportedly sparked another epic DeGeneres meltdown.

A source said: "She likes Vans shoes with white laces.

"And someone swapped it with a toddler version of the same shoes — basically to say, like, 'you're being a baby.'

"She went to put them on, and she flipped out."

The source also told of the one silver lining to DeGeneres's mercurial temperament.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the former staffer said: "Tapings were usually 45 minutes to an hour.

"When she was in a bad mood, we had extra quick tapings."