EXCLUSIVE: Stevie Nicks, 77, Death Fears Erupt – Legendary Rock Queen's Abruptly Canceled Shows Send Fans Into Panic Mode

Stevie Nicks' death fears erupted after the legendary rock queen canceled shows, sparking fan panic.

Aug. 28 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Legendary rock queen Stevie Nicks freaked out fans – who thought she'd died – when she suddenly announced the cancellation of two months' worth of tour dates to allow a fractured shoulder to heal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Due to a recent rash of high-profile celebrity deaths, including Ozzy Osbourne, Hulk Hogan, and the drowning of Malcolm-Jamal Warner, frantic fans mistook the rescheduling of the 77-year-old Rhiannon singer's upcoming Live in Concert tour dates in August and September as a death announcement.

Fleetwood Mac star Nicks alarmed fans with news of canceled tour dates.
Fleetwood Mac star Nicks alarmed fans with news of canceled tour dates.

"Damn near had a heart attack," posted a fan. "Someone wrap her in bubble wrap and put her in a salt circle."

Another exclaimed: "My heart just skipped a beat, goodness gracious. Get well soon, Stevie!"

Scribbled a third fan: "Girl, every time you have posts like this with long writing, I have a damn heart attack ... PLEASE."

The shock and outcry came after the Fleetwood Mac star posted a list of canceled concerts due to her shoulder injury that would take two months to heal.

Ozzy Osbourne's name was among the recent celebrity deaths that panicked Stevie Nicks fans.
Ozzy Osbourne's name was among the recent celebrity deaths that panicked Nicks fans.

Nicks' Instagram account announced: "Due to a recent injury resulting in a fractured shoulder that will require recovery time, Stevie Nicks' scheduled concerts in August and September will be rescheduled."

The message noted fans with rescheduled dates could instead redeem their tickets and added: "Stevie looks forward to seeing everyone soon and apologizes to the fans for this inconvenience."

Fans sent the singer well-wishes after the post.
Fans sent the singer well-wishes after the post.

Meanwhile, fans were messaging words of well-wishes and sighs of relief that the post wasn't a death announcement of the aging Edge of Seventeen songbird.

Added one: "Sending love, healing, light & prayers. Most important thing is for you to be well and feel good. Even when in pain, you are there for your fans & reschedule. You are an angel & we need you always!! Love you!"

