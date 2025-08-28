Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: TV Divas At War! Jen Aniston and Kim Cattrall 'Secretly' Celebrating Sarah Jessica Parker's 'Failure' After 'Sex and The City' Reboot Cancellation

photo of Jen Aniston and Kim Cattrall and sarah jessica parker
Source: MEGA

Jen Aniston and Kim Cattrall quietly celebrate Sarah Jessica Parker's failure after reboot cancellation.

Aug. 28 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Pompous Sarah Jessica Parker has egg on her face after her passion project, And Just Like That, was canned after three seasons, and now the TV diva's biggest rivals – Kim Cattrall and Jennifer Aniston – are secretly loving her misery, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"There's always been friction between Jen and Sarah Jessica. It goes back to the 1990s. They had a lot of friends in common in New York and just never clicked," an insider explained.

According to the source, SJP was also "very vocal" about how AJLT – the sequel series to her Sex and the City – was going to "beat" Aniston's The Morning Show, which "got Jen's hackles up."

Jennifer Aniston's success on 'The Morning Show' reportedly stung Sarah Jessica Parker.
Source: MEGA

Aniston's success on 'The Morning Show' reportedly stung Parker.

The insider added: "The fact that Jen is still going strong tastes pretty sweet."

But a rep for Aniston denied she's celebrating SJP's disappointment.

As for Cattrall, her long-rumored feud with SATC costar SJP became common knowledge in 2018 when the Mannequin actress blasted her on Instagram by saying: "You are not my friend."

According to the source, Cattrall still carries a grudge over how she was allegedly treated on SATC.

"Kim is still very traumatized and blames Sarah Jessica for how ugly it all got," the insider shared.

An insider said Cattrall calls the 'And Just Like That' cancellation the universe balancing the scales.
Source: MEGA

An insider said Cattrall calls the 'And Just Like That' cancellation the universe balancing the scales.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, sources said the women's war was fueled by discrepancies in salary and personality clashes.

Hours after AJLT's showrunner Michael Patrick King announced the series was kaput, Cattrall – who made a brief appearance in its season 2 finale – posted a pic of a sunset with heart and kiss emojis and the message: "It's the end of a very long week."

The insider said catty Cattrall believes the cancellation is "the universe balancing the scales."

Michael Patrick King's announcement reportedly left Parker reeling from the show's end.
Source: MEGA

Michael Patrick King's announcement reportedly left Parker reeling from the show's end.

The insider added: "The show ending means no more pressure on Kim to come back or answer endless questions about a reunion. She's been rolling her eyes at the whole reboot from the beginning, so for her it's a case of good riddance."

But the insider said blindsided SJP is reeling from the rejection, adding: "She poured everything she had into it, so to have it cut short like this has been a heavy blow."

