EXCLUSIVE: TV Divas At War! Jen Aniston and Kim Cattrall 'Secretly' Celebrating Sarah Jessica Parker's 'Failure' After 'Sex and The City' Reboot Cancellation

Pompous Sarah Jessica Parker has egg on her face after her passion project, And Just Like That, was canned after three seasons, and now the TV diva's biggest rivals – Kim Cattrall and Jennifer Aniston – are secretly loving her misery, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"There's always been friction between Jen and Sarah Jessica. It goes back to the 1990s. They had a lot of friends in common in New York and just never clicked," an insider explained.

According to the source, SJP was also "very vocal" about how AJLT – the sequel series to her Sex and the City – was going to "beat" Aniston's The Morning Show, which "got Jen's hackles up."