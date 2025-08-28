Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Catfight Rages On! Denise Richards Brutally Snubbed by Ex-Pal Heather Locklear as 'RHOBH' Alum Attempts to 'Make Amends'... As Vicious Divorce Drama From Aaron Phypers Explodes

Denise Richards faces Heather Locklear's snub as the 'RHOBH' star seeks amends amid divorce turmoil.

Aug. 28 2025, Published 7:15 a.m. ET

Devastated Denise Richards has reportedly been trying to make amends to former friend Heather Locklear as her divorce war with Aaron Phypers gets nastier.

But the Melrose Place alum is still peeved that Richards hooked up with her ex, Richie Sambora, years ago, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Denise has been trying to get in touch, but she's not getting anywhere, because Locklear has a long memory," shared an insider.

The Feud Over Richie Sambora

Long before the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 54, ever got involved with Phypers, 52, and after her split from Charlie Sheen, she had a hot-and-heavy romance with Locklear's estranged hubby, Bon Jovi guitarist Sambora, that began shortly after her onetime pal filed for divorce in 2006.

"Heather had separated from Richie, and she and Denise were hanging out and hitting up nightclubs to let off some steam, but then Denise backstabbed her by taking up with Richie. Heather felt betrayed," said the source.

Now Richards is caught up in an acrimonious divorce from Phypers, who's unemployed and seeking spousal support.

She's accused him of years of abuse and stealing her laptop, and leaking nude photos.

Denise's Karma

Locklear views Richards' divorce turmoil as karma finally catching up.

As far as Locklear, 63, is concerned, it serves Richards right.

"She's not trying to get pleasure from Denise's misery right now, but there is a part of her that says this is a classic case of karma biting Denise in the butt," said the source.

"In Heather's view, Denise is reaping what she sows in terms of how she's treated people. Heather won't be holding any pity parties for Denise anytime soon."

Denise's rep denies she has reached out.

Denise Claimed She 'Didn't Break Girl Code'

Locklear refuses to forgive Richards for breaking the 'girl code' with Sambora.

Meanwhile, the Wild Things star insists she didn't steal Sambora from Locklear, explaining she and the rocker "were friends, and we were both going through divorces, and that's what drew us to each other... I did not steal someone's husband. Did I date a former friend's ex-husband? Yes. Did I break up a marriage? No."

The Dynasty star believes Denise didn't just break the girl code, she took a wrecking ball to her relationship with Sambora, said the source, adding that while Locklear isn't looking to start a fight, she will never forgive Richards.

