Paris Jackson
Exclusive

Inside Michael Jackson's Daughter Paris' Split With Justin Long – We Reveal Why the Engagement Was Abruptly Called Off... Weeks After She Picked Out Her Wedding Dress

Photo of Paris Jackson, Justin Long
Source: MEGA

Michael Jackson's daughter Paris split with Justin Long as engagement ended weeks after her dress choice.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 28 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

It's off! Paris Jackson and Justin Long have canceled their nuptials, just weeks after the musician revealed she'd finalized her dress, venue, and a fortuitous wedding date specially selected by an astrologer.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Michael Jackson's only daughter, 27, and her music producer beau, 47, "realized they're two very different people" over the course of their seven-month engagement, "and it just wasn't working. Paris didn't think Justin was doing enough for her, and that led to arguments. She needs a guy to adapt and fulfill her emotional needs."

Gabriel Glenn's betrayal reportedly left Paris turning to Long for a new chance at love.
Source: MEGA

Gabriel Glenn's betrayal reportedly left Paris Jackson turning to Justin Long for a new chance at love.

Paris and Long's romance, which began in 2022, followed what she deemed an "intense betrayal" from her ex-boyfriend, Gabriel Glenn.

Falling in love with Long, who'd been her friend and musical collaborator, seemed like her redemptive happy ending; she gushed in a since-deleted post following their December engagement that she "couldn't dream of anyone more perfect for me to do [life] with."

Jackson admitted to crying breakup tears after her split from Justin Long.
Source: MEGA

Paris admitted to crying breakup tears after her split from Long.

But by July of this year, she was seen sobbing in distress while on a walk in L.A., and later confirmed she'd been crying "breakup tears."

Said the source: "Paris is brokenhearted that things didn't work out. She cried a lot after it happened. But she's trying to keep it together by meditating and praying and just focusing on self-care and talking to friends. She's feeling everything, the good, the bad and the sad."

