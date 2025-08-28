EXCLUSIVE: Inside Michael Jackson's Daughter Paris' Split With Justin Long – We Reveal Why the Engagement Was Abruptly Called Off... Weeks After She Picked Out Her Wedding Dress

It's off! Paris Jackson and Justin Long have canceled their nuptials, just weeks after the musician revealed she'd finalized her dress, venue, and a fortuitous wedding date specially selected by an astrologer.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Michael Jackson's only daughter, 27, and her music producer beau, 47, "realized they're two very different people" over the course of their seven-month engagement, "and it just wasn't working. Paris didn't think Justin was doing enough for her, and that led to arguments. She needs a guy to adapt and fulfill her emotional needs."