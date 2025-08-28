EXCLUSIVE: Tim McGraw's Road to Recovery — Country Icon Slowly Recuperating After Undergoing Back and Knee Surgeries as He Preps for Major Comeback

"Tim's shaved head and ripped physique aren't the only things that are attracting attention to him these days," shared an insider.

"He's a walking example of how fortitude and faith can banish the aches and pains. It hasn't been easy, but he's doing it and getting around okay now."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Standing Room Only crooner was sidelined by multiple surgeries in recent years, including ops on both knees and three back surgeries that forced him to cancel shows.

Most recently, he's been recovering from a torn rotator cuff and a ruptured disc.

In May, the singer gave an inventory of his awful injuries, saying: "I had three back surgeries, double knee replacements in the last six, eight months.