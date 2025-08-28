EXCLUSIVE: Tim McGraw's Road to Recovery — Country Icon Slowly Recuperating After Undergoing Back and Knee Surgeries as He Preps for Major Comeback
Mending country superstar Tim McGraw is slowly battling back from multiple surgeries on his knees and back, and RadarOnline.com can reveal his recovery is amazing and going better than anyone expected.
The 58-year-old Don't Take the Girl singer looked fit and muscular – and with a surprise clean-shaven noggin – when he was spotted walking to his recording studio in Nashville on July 29.
Tim's Road To Recovery
"Tim's shaved head and ripped physique aren't the only things that are attracting attention to him these days," shared an insider.
"He's a walking example of how fortitude and faith can banish the aches and pains. It hasn't been easy, but he's doing it and getting around okay now."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Standing Room Only crooner was sidelined by multiple surgeries in recent years, including ops on both knees and three back surgeries that forced him to cancel shows.
Most recently, he's been recovering from a torn rotator cuff and a ruptured disc.
In May, the singer gave an inventory of his awful injuries, saying: "I had three back surgeries, double knee replacements in the last six, eight months.
Tim's Prep For Tour
"I had a back surgery before tour last year, and that sort of went south on me at the beginning of the tour, and sort of compensating for that, my knees went out like three weeks into the tour.
"So I had to finish the tour with my knees completely gone and my back gone, and as soon as I got off tour, I went in and had the surgeries done. I had my knee surgeries done, and in the process of recovering from my knee surgeries, my back went out again, and I had to have another back surgery."
An insider noted his recovery includes physical therapy, hot saunas, cold plunges, and massages in a bid to reach tip-top shape for his upcoming tour, which kicks off this month and wraps in October, and his star wife Faith Hill and his family are helping.
EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's Letting Loose in Vegas! Country Icon, 79, Planning to Hang With Gal Pals and Sip Wine During Residency Off Time... As She Still Grieves Husband Carl Dean's Death
"They give him love and support and encourage him every day to take it slow and not push himself too far," noted the source.
"He's back in the studio and he's got performances lined up this summer into fall and he can't wait to get back on stage for the fans."