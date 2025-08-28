Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's Letting Loose in Vegas! Country Icon, 79, Planning to Hang With Gal Pals and Sip Wine During Residency Off Time... As She Still Grieves Husband Carl Dean's Death

Dolly Parton's Vegas plans include time with friends as she grieves her husband Carl Dean's death.

Aug. 28 2025, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

Dolly Parton has been missing her hubby of nearly 60 years, Carl Dean, who died on March 3, but she's decided it's time to let loose and have some fun with friends when she's in Las Vegas for a limited residency in December, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Carl, who had been suffering from Alzheimer's disease for six years, could no longer recognize the Queen of Country in the days before his death at the age of 82.

Dolly Takes Vegas!

Dolly Parton will return to Caesars Palace for a six-show Las Vegas residency.
Parton will return to Caesars Palace for a six-show Las Vegas residency.

"It's been a little over four months since Carl died, and Dolly's been so brave," shared an insider.

Even though she's still grieving, "she's looking forward to hanging out with the crew and meeting up with some friends for laughs and maybe the occasional glass of wine in Vegas, though she's not a big drinker," continued the source.

And getting back on stage for the six-show residency at Caesars Palace, which kicks off December 4 and ends on December 13, will also be good for the Jolene songstress, the insider said.

"It'll get her out of the house, she'll be able to dress up in her fancy costumes and perform for the fans, which she loves to do.

Carl's Heartbreaking Passing

Carl Dean's death after a long battle with Alzheimer's left Parton grieving deeply.
Carl Dean's death after a long battle with Alzheimer's left Parton grieving deeply.

"Her pals are glad to see her getting excited about the trip. She really deserves to cut loose. It's been too long – she spent the last few years looking after Carl."

In a statement released after his death, Parton said: "Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years."

But the insider said Dean would've wanted her to enjoy herself after he passed.

Songwriter's block struck Parton as she struggled with sadness following her husband's passing.
Songwriter's block struck Parton as she struggled with sadness following her husband's passing.

Another upside of the Vegas residency is it may help her get over what she's admitted has been a bad case of songwriter's block due to her sadness over Carl's passing.

"When you asked me if there's stuff that I've started [and] haven't finished, several things I've wanted to start but I can't do it," Parton said. "I will later, but I'm just coming up with such wonderful, beautiful ideas. But I think I won't finish it."

