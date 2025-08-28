EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's Letting Loose in Vegas! Country Icon, 79, Planning to Hang With Gal Pals and Sip Wine During Residency Off Time... As She Still Grieves Husband Carl Dean's Death

"It's been a little over four months since Carl died, and Dolly's been so brave," shared an insider.

Even though she's still grieving, "she's looking forward to hanging out with the crew and meeting up with some friends for laughs and maybe the occasional glass of wine in Vegas, though she's not a big drinker," continued the source.

And getting back on stage for the six-show residency at Caesars Palace, which kicks off December 4 and ends on December 13, will also be good for the Jolene songstress, the insider said.

"It'll get her out of the house, she'll be able to dress up in her fancy costumes and perform for the fans, which she loves to do.