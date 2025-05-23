Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Miley Cyrus
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Miley Cyrus Comforting Godmom Dolly Parton 'Every Day' As 'Payback' for Loving Star Saving Her From Demons — As 'Jolene' Icon Continues to Reel From Husband Carl Dean's Death

miley cyrus comforts dolly parton after carl dean death
Source: NBC

Cyrus admits her godmother Dolly Parton was not impressed with her last album.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 23 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Big-hearted Dolly Parton has always kept a watchful eye on goddaughter Miley Cyrus, and now RadarOnline.com can reveal Cyrus is returning the favor – uplifting her mentor as she grieves the loss of her beloved husband, Carl Dean.

"Miley has been a rock for her godmother," our insider said. "She's been in constant touch with Dolly since Carl's passing on March 3, calling her and texting her daily to make sure she's okay."

Article continues below advertisement

Rock of Support

Article continues below advertisement
miley cyrus comforts dolly parton after carl dean death
Source: MILEYCYRUS AND DOLLYPARTON/INSTAGRAM

Carl Dean's passing left Dolly Parton heartbroken, but Miley Cyrus is lifting her spirits every day.

Article continues below advertisement

The source added: "Miley knows how much Carl meant to Dolly and she knows how sad and alone she's felt since his passing.

"She's sending flowers weekly, and ordering food to be delivered, since she knows Dolly hasn't been cooking for herself. She's doing everything she can think of to cheer her up."

Parton, 79, and Carl, 82, were married nearly 60 years.

They never had children, and the music legend treated Cyrus, 32, like her own daughter, according to insiders.

Article continues below advertisement

Unbreakable Bond

Article continues below advertisement
miley cyrus comforts dolly parton after carl dean death
Source: DOLLYPARTON/INSTAGRAM

Cyrus found comfort in Dolly's support – and now she's returning that favor tenfold.

Article continues below advertisement

Our insider added: "When Miley's marriage to actor Liam Hemsworth collapsed, Dolly constantly checked on her and comforted her.

"Now Miley wants to repay Dolly for her love and kindness."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
george wendt drank himself to death pp

EXCLUSIVE: Tragic Lie Revealed George Wendt Told Fans When they Spotted Him Stocking Up on Beer — After We Told How 'Cheers' Icon 'Ate and Drank Himself to Death'

diddy obama shaped pills pp

EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Obama-Shaped' Drugs Fueling Deadly Trade in 'Killer Celeb and President-Face Pills' — Including 'Trump and Taylor Tabs'

Article continues below advertisement
miley cyrus comforts dolly parton after carl dean death
Source: NBC; MEGA

'Jolene' and 'Wrecking Ball' may get a sequel as Cyrus surges Parton back into the studio to heal.

"She's pushing for them to record another single together. Fans loved their previous duets, on Dolly's famous hit 'Jolene' and Miley's smash 'Wrecking Ball.' Miley feels that if they could spend time together working on their music, it would help Dolly heal.

"These two have always been close, but with the loss of her soulmate, Dolly needs her more than ever."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.