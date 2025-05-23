EXCLUSIVE: Miley Cyrus Comforting Godmom Dolly Parton 'Every Day' As 'Payback' for Loving Star Saving Her From Demons — As 'Jolene' Icon Continues to Reel From Husband Carl Dean's Death
Big-hearted Dolly Parton has always kept a watchful eye on goddaughter Miley Cyrus, and now RadarOnline.com can reveal Cyrus is returning the favor – uplifting her mentor as she grieves the loss of her beloved husband, Carl Dean.
"Miley has been a rock for her godmother," our insider said. "She's been in constant touch with Dolly since Carl's passing on March 3, calling her and texting her daily to make sure she's okay."
Rock of Support
The source added: "Miley knows how much Carl meant to Dolly and she knows how sad and alone she's felt since his passing.
"She's sending flowers weekly, and ordering food to be delivered, since she knows Dolly hasn't been cooking for herself. She's doing everything she can think of to cheer her up."
Parton, 79, and Carl, 82, were married nearly 60 years.
They never had children, and the music legend treated Cyrus, 32, like her own daughter, according to insiders.
Unbreakable Bond
Our insider added: "When Miley's marriage to actor Liam Hemsworth collapsed, Dolly constantly checked on her and comforted her.
"Now Miley wants to repay Dolly for her love and kindness."
"She's pushing for them to record another single together. Fans loved their previous duets, on Dolly's famous hit 'Jolene' and Miley's smash 'Wrecking Ball.' Miley feels that if they could spend time together working on their music, it would help Dolly heal.
"These two have always been close, but with the loss of her soulmate, Dolly needs her more than ever."