EXCLUSIVE: Miley Cyrus Comforting Godmom Dolly Parton 'Every Day' As 'Payback' for Loving Star Saving Her From Demons — As 'Jolene' Icon Continues to Reel From Husband Carl Dean's Death

The source added: "Miley knows how much Carl meant to Dolly and she knows how sad and alone she's felt since his passing.

"She's sending flowers weekly, and ordering food to be delivered, since she knows Dolly hasn't been cooking for herself. She's doing everything she can think of to cheer her up."

Parton, 79, and Carl, 82, were married nearly 60 years.

They never had children, and the music legend treated Cyrus, 32, like her own daughter, according to insiders.