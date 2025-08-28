EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden's Plan to Take Down George Clooney – Joe Biden's Disgraced Son 'Digging Up Dirt' to Launch More Attacks on Hollywood Actor for Turning His Back on Ex-Prez

Former first son Hunter Biden has torn into George Clooney in a rambling, hate-filled interview, and RadarOnline.com can reveal he's plotting to double down with more attacks, which has the Hollywood superstar worried about which secrets may come to light.

Hunter, 55, took offense when Clooney, 64, called upon his dad to drop out of the 2024 presidential race in a New York Times op-ed piece titled, I Love Joe Biden. But We Need a New Nominee.

In it, Clooney questioned Joe's ability to win and govern for a second term, claiming he was not the same Joe anymore because of cognitive decline, which was on full display in the then-president's televised debate with Donald Trump.