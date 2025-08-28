Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden's Plan to Take Down George Clooney – Joe Biden's Disgraced Son 'Digging Up Dirt' to Launch More Attacks on Hollywood Actor for Turning His Back on Ex-Prez

photo of hunter biden and goerge clooney
Source: MEGA

Hunter Biden's plan to take down George Clooney includes digging up dirt and launching more attacks.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 28 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Former first son Hunter Biden has torn into George Clooney in a rambling, hate-filled interview, and RadarOnline.com can reveal he's plotting to double down with more attacks, which has the Hollywood superstar worried about which secrets may come to light.

Hunter, 55, took offense when Clooney, 64, called upon his dad to drop out of the 2024 presidential race in a New York Times op-ed piece titled, I Love Joe Biden. But We Need a New Nominee.

In it, Clooney questioned Joe's ability to win and govern for a second term, claiming he was not the same Joe anymore because of cognitive decline, which was on full display in the then-president's televised debate with Donald Trump.

George's Involvement In Joe Stepping Down

Joe Biden's withdrawal from the 2024 race came after George Clooney urged a new nominee.
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden's withdrawal from the 2024 race came after Clooney urged a new nominee.

Joe finally did drop out of the race, leaving then-Vice President Kamala Harris to lose to Trump.

In an angry, expletive-filled interview, Hunter said Clooney "attempted to cut the knees out from a sitting president."

He went on to rage: "Why do I have to ... listen to you?"

"Hunter considers George a misinformed interloper who kicked Joe while he was down and sabotaged the Democratic Party," reveals an insider.

"He feels the world would be a better place if Joe was in office, and he's saying George wrecked everything.

"Now he's planning on delving deep into George's history and shining a light on anything that looks remotely suspicious – from past relationships to business practices and even his marriage to Amal [Clooney]."

Hunter Is Looking For 'Skeletons' In George's Closet

George and Amal Clooney's marriage was singled out as a possible target in Hunter Biden's threats.
Source: MEGA

George and Amal Clooney's marriage was singled out as a possible target in Hunter's threats.

"Everyone has skeletons in the closet, especially a Playboy turned political bigmouth!"

Clooney admitted in 2012 his sketchy past prevents him from running for political office: "I didn't live my life in the right way for politics, you know ... I f----- too many chicks and did too many drugs."

However, sources said Hunter intends to keep digging for dirt.

"George is nervous about what Hunter could spill, and he should be," said a source. "If any story that's remotely unsavory gets out, he'll have a hot mess on his hands."

George's op-ed criticized Joe's debate performance.
Source: MEGA

Clooney's op-ed criticized Joe's debate performance.

Still, insiders said the Oscar winner will not stand down to a former drug addict.

"George doesn't take kindly to being lectured by someone who's known to be a trainwreck," claimed the source.

