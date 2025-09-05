Armani's famed fashion house announced his passing early Thursday morning, sharing he "worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, the collections, and the many ongoing and future projects."

His brand, which encompasses luxury clothing and accessories, perfumes, cosmetics, books, and other ventures, is valued at more than $12billion.

The notoriously private man was the sole owner of his company, and Adam Jones, a legal expert at HD Claims, told Radar that this gave him complete control over how his legacy is divided.

"Armani never married and had no children. Instead, he made meticulous preparations years in advance to secure his legacy."

According to company reports, control of the Armani Group will be divided among five personally chosen heirs: his sister Rosanna, his two nieces, one nephew, his longtime collaborator Leo Dell’Orco. All of these successors already serve on the company’s board and will receive shares according to the bylaws Armani established in 2016.