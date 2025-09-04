Giorgio Armani Bombshell: Fashion Icon Accused of 'Underpaying Employees' and 'Sweatshop' Conditions — As Work Environment at Factories Investigated Before His Death
Giorgio Armani's death comes as his namesake fashion label battles a $4million fine from Italian regulators for "sweatshop-like" working conditions and misrepresentation of some of its products, RadarOnline.com can report.
The legendary fashion designer passed away on Thursday, September 4, at age 91.
Last month, Italy's antitrust regulator fined Armani's fashion group and one of its units $4million for allegedly making "ethical and social responsibility" statements that were untruthful and presented in a manner that was unclear, unspecific, inaccurate, and equivocal."
In other words, it lied about how and where some of its "Made in Italy" bags and leather accessories actually come from.
The authority said that although the group emphasized its "attention to sustainability," its suppliers made deals with producers who, in some cases, employed workers illegally and in poor health and safety conditions.
Fellow luxury fashion group Dior faces similar accusations. A statement from the Italian watchdog group said: "In both cases, in order to make certain articles and clothing accessories, the companies allegedly used supplies from workshops and factories employing workers who would receive inadequate wages.
"In addition, such workers would work hours in excess of the legal limits and in inadequate health and safety conditions, in contrast to the production excellence levels the companies pride themselves."
Labor Law Violations
In April 2024, an Italian court placed a unit of Armani under partial judicial administration for one year after it found one of its suppliers used subcontractors that violated labor laws by using what it called "Chinese workshops" mainly employing Chinese and Pakistani nationals in exploitative conditions
Representatives with the Giorgio Armani group expressed "disappointment and bitterness" at the regulator's decision, adding they would appeal it before an Italian regional administrative court.
They added: "(The group) always operated with the utmost fairness and transparency towards consumers, the market, and stakeholders, as demonstrated by the Group's history."
An Icon's Passing
The famed Armani fashion house announced the death of its founder on Thursday, stating Armani "worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, the collections, and the many ongoing and future projects."
Armani was just weeks away from officially celebrating his 50th year as one of style's biggest names. The fashion house launched on July 24, 1975, in Milan, and events and celebrations have been scheduled throughout the month, with plans to culminate on September 28, when Armani was expected to close Milan Fashion Week with his Spring/Summer 2026 Women’s runway show.
It's too early to tell if those plans will need to be adjusted.
The icon was honored just last week at the Venice Film Festival with the launch of Armani/Archivio, a digital archive designed to both recognize and expand his brand’s influence.
And later this month, a public museum in Milan is scheduled to host Armani’s first-ever art fashion exhibition, titled Armani/Casa Brera, and featuring 150 classic and historical Armani outfits.
Family Tributes
The company did not release a cause of death, but did say his body will lie in state over the weekend in Milan. That will be followed by a private funeral.
Armani's family members and employees also released a statement of their own, which reads: "In this company, we have always felt like part of a family. Today, with deep emotion, we feel the void left by the one who founded and nurtured this family with vision, passion, and dedication.
"But it is precisely in his spirit that we, the employees and the family members who have always worked alongside Mr. Armani, commit to protecting what he built and to carrying his company forward in his memory, with respect, responsibility, and love."