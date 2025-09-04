Giorgio Armani Bombshell: Fashion Icon Accused of 'Underpaying Employees' and 'Sweatshop' Conditions — As Work Environment at Factories Investigated Before His Death

Last month, Italy's antitrust regulator fined Armani's fashion group and one of its units $4million for allegedly making "ethical and social responsibility" statements that were untruthful and presented in a manner that was unclear, unspecific, inaccurate, and equivocal."

In other words, it lied about how and where some of its "Made in Italy" bags and leather accessories actually come from.

The authority said that although the group emphasized its "attention to sustainability," its suppliers made deals with producers who, in some cases, employed workers illegally and in poor health and safety conditions.

Fellow luxury fashion group Dior faces similar accusations. A statement from the Italian watchdog group said: "In both cases, in order to make certain articles and clothing accessories, the companies allegedly used supplies from workshops and factories employing workers who would receive inadequate wages.

"In addition, such workers would work hours in excess of the legal limits and in inadequate health and safety conditions, in contrast to the production excellence levels the companies pride themselves."