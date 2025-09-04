EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana's Funeral Secrets Exposed — Including Rival Family Wars, Prince Philip's Furious Outburst and Her Brother's Emotion-Packed Eulogy

Her funeral, held one week later, was assembled in haste and modeled in part on plans long rehearsed for the Queen Mother.

Yet tensions between the Spencer family and the Windsors, already strained by Diana's divorce from Prince Charles, exploded in the days before the ceremony.

Arguments raged over prayers, flags, and even which royals would walk behind her coffin.

"The week was chaos behind the black drapes," a source claimed. The Windsors wanted a traditional royal farewell, while the Spencers demanded something that spoke to Diana's life. What should have been a moment of unity turned into a tug of war."