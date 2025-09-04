Your tip
Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel Spills Secrets on Jennifer Aniston's New Hypnotist Hunk Boyfriend Jim Curtis... and Claims She Dated Him First

Split photo of Bethenny Frankel, Jim Curtis and Jennifer Aniston
Source: @bethennyfrankel;@jimcurtis1;@jenniferaniston/INSTAGRAM

Bethenny Frankel claimed she used to date Jennifer Aniston's new man Jim Curtis.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 4 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel has spilled the tea on Jennifer Aniston's new hypnotist and wellness coach boyfriend Jim Curtis – and alleged she dated him first, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Skinny Girl founder, 54, shared her thoughts on Aniston's new romance and how she dated Curtis "maybe 10 years ago" on a recent episode of her podcast, Just B With Bethenny.

Bethenny Frankel is 'Betting' on Jennifer Aniston's New Romance Lasting

Split photo of Bethenny Frankel and Jennifer Aniston
Source: @bethennyfrankel/instagram;MEGA

Frankel claimed she once dated Aniston's new man.

On the Wednesday, September 3 edition of Just B With Bethenny, the Bravo alum said she's "betting" on Aniston, 56, and Curtis' relationship lasting.

Frankle expressed how "happy" she was for the Friends star to find a romantic match in "nice guy" Curtis.

She also gave insight into her own fling with the hypnotist and why they ultimately went their separate ways while discussing his career "in the wellness space" – and why she believed Aniston connected with the wellness guru's "earthiness" vibe.

Bethenny Frankel 'Never Participated' in Ex Jim Curtis' 'Wellness Space'

Photo of Jim Curtis
Source: @JIMCURTIS1/INSTAGRAM

Frankel described her ex-boyfriend as a 'nice guy' but noted she 'never participated' in his wellness business.

Frankel said of Curtis' involvement in the wellness industry: "I never participated in it. … I don't love all areas of it, and I don't always take all areas of it seriously. … We talked about it, but we just didn't get that into it."

She noted Curtis' crunchy lifestyle suited Aniston's "earthy, mellow side" before later adding, "there are people that would be better suited with other people than with you."

The former reality star said while her ex-boyfriend wasn't a true "California guy" he meshed well with "actual, true California girl" Aniston is.

Jennifer Aniston 'Wants to Find Love'

Photo of Jennifer Aniston
Source: MEGA

Frankel said she's 'happy' for the Friends star because she believes 'she wants to find love.'

She explained: "(Aniston is) an actual, true California girl. And while (Curtis) is not a California guy, he vibes with that wellness talk. It is very Hollywood and very actor. Not a diss, just a fact.

"I'm happy for Jennifer Aniston because I do believe she wants to find love. I do believe it's been difficult."

Frankel sarcastically referred to her "institutional knowledge" of relationships while declaring she likes Aniston and Curtis "as a match," noting: "He's a handsome, nice man and he seems kind.

"I think this is good. I like it, and I'm happy for her and for him."

Jennifer Aniston's Pals Worry Over Jim Curtis' Checkered Past

Split photo of Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis
Source: MEGA;@jimcurtis1/instagram

Aniston and Curtis have been spotted together several times in recent months, including on vacation in Mallorca.

While Frankel was "happy" for the new couple, insiders claimed Aniston's inner circle was concerned she was ignoring major red flags in a desperate attempt to make the romance work.

Aniston and Curtis have been spotted together several times in recent months, including vacationing together in Mallorca.

Curtis, a self-described "transformational coach and hypnotherapist," opened up about his past trauma in his 2017 book The Stimulati Experience, in which he discussed battling chronic nerve pain and feelings of inadequacy in relationships.

He also confessed to dating "a new girl every quarter," adding: "I can't keep a girlfriend because I get bored."

A source shared: "Jennifer is aware of Jim's past and it worries her – especially the way he's spoken about women and his strained relationship with his son. But she's also completely besotted.

"She tells friends that she hasn't felt this level of connection in years, and she's willing to overlook things others might not."

Friends claimed Aniston has chosen to focus on the version of Curtis she sees today rather than the man he was in his 30s.

Another insider added: "She's convinced Jim has done the work on himself. She likes that he's open about his flaws – she calls it 'refreshing honesty.' Her friends worry it could all be a bit of smoke and mirrors, but she insists she knows what she's doing."

