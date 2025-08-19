EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston Mulls Lightning Speed Engagement to New Beau Jim Curtis — 'She's at a Stage in Life That She's Tired of Playing it Safe’

Aniston and Curtis had a private getaway to Big Sur's Ventana Inn in June before taking their romance public over the Fourth of July weekend.

The duo was photographed cuddling aboard a yacht in Spain, in full view of the paparazzi that swarmed the ship.

Aniston also signaled to the world that Curtis is part of her notoriously tight, longtime inner circle of friends. The couple vacationed with actor Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka, as well as Aniston's close pals Courteney Cox and .

Curtis went on to gush about his romantic getaway with Aniston in his newsletter after returning home from Mallorca.

"I am back from vacation and what an experience!" he wrote. "When I was sick, sad, stuck, and in pain, I never thought I would have the abundance, joy, and love I now experience on a daily basis."

"I just took one step, made one decision, and the next followed — now I look back and realize, oh! That course, that life change, that pain, resulted in this magic," he added.