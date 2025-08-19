EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston Mulls Lightning Speed Engagement to New Beau Jim Curtis — 'She's at a Stage in Life That She's Tired of Playing it Safe’
Jennifer Aniston is madly in love with her new boyfriend Jim Curtis and can't wait to tie the knot with the handsome hypnotist, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.
Even though the pair just started dating, they've known each other for "years" and the Friends alum, 56, believes she's finally found her "forever guy" after two failed marriages.
Going 'All-In'
"Jen and Jim are crazy about each other, and she’s at a stage in life that’s tired of the dating playing field," an insider claimed about the lovebirds. "She’s going 'all in' on this romance, and it’s easy to see why. Jim is a sweetheart with incredible empathy for Jen’s needs. She believes she’s finally found her 'forever' guy."
The self-help guru "made it clear on day one" how serious he was about pursuing a romance as the duo mapped out what a blissful life awaited them.
"They talked about a future together on their first date,” the source claimed about the pair.
Beach Wedding
For her third try at marriage, Aniston is planning something very low-key in her favorite place.
"They’re excited to be tying the knot, and want to exchange vows on the beach in Cabo, in front of a small group of trusted friends," the insider continued.
"They’re a laid-back couple but also spiritual, and will want the hippie blessings you could imagine – from rose quartz wands to a hypnosis blessing!" the spy blabbed about The Morning Show star's obsession with crystals and the healing properties she believes they possess.
Going Public
Aniston and Curtis had a private getaway to Big Sur's Ventana Inn in June before taking their romance public over the Fourth of July weekend.
The duo was photographed cuddling aboard a yacht in Spain, in full view of the paparazzi that swarmed the ship.
Aniston also signaled to the world that Curtis is part of her notoriously tight, longtime inner circle of friends. The couple vacationed with actor Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka, as well as Aniston's close pals Courteney Cox and .
Curtis went on to gush about his romantic getaway with Aniston in his newsletter after returning home from Mallorca.
"I am back from vacation and what an experience!" he wrote. "When I was sick, sad, stuck, and in pain, I never thought I would have the abundance, joy, and love I now experience on a daily basis."
"I just took one step, made one decision, and the next followed — now I look back and realize, oh! That course, that life change, that pain, resulted in this magic," he added.
Moving In Together?
Things became so serious so fast that Curis put his New York City bachelor pad up for rent.
The Shift: Quantum Manifestation Guide author was asking $11,500 a month for the two-bedroom, two-bath apartment fully furnished with his belongings. Curtis was willing to put his stuff in storage and cut $1,500 off the price for an unfurnished unit.
Aniston made it clear she wasn't going to be relocating from her beloved $21million Bel Air mansion in the September issue of Vanity Fair.
The actress gushed about the calming qualities of her exquisitely curated spa-like home, saying, "Out there, it causes nerves. In here, there should be no nerves."
"I’ve basically incorporated all of the healing modalities in order to create a calm environment in the chaos of the wonderful industry and the world at large," Aniston said of the zen sanctuary that is her mansion.