Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Brad Pitt
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt 'Being Driven Mad by Paranoia' After Home Invasion Nightmare 'Sparked His Latest House Move'

Photo of Brad Pitt
Source: MEGA

After a terrifying home invasion, Brad Pitt grew paranoid and made a drastic move for safety.

Aug. 18 2025, Published 7:58 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Brad Pitt wants to "live in a fortress" like his ex Jennifer Aniston, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 61-year-old actor has just acquired a $1 million Spanish-style estate in the Hollywood Hills, complete with six bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms and sweeping views over downtown Los Angeles – which sources tell us includes huge security measures.

Article continues below advertisement

Brad Pitt's New Place

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Brad Pitt
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt bought a $1 million Spanish-style mansion in Hollywood Hills.

Article continues below advertisement

His new pad sits in the coveted Outpost Estates neighborhood, and the purchase comes after Pitt's older Los Feliz property, valued at $5.5million, was recently violated by a home burglary while he was away promoting his latest film.

Three intruders reportedly ransacked his home, leaving fingerprints in their wake.

A close friend of the actor's said: "Brad's never been one to worry, but now even he's talking about fortifying his walls.

"He's going to be installing a panic room and round-the-clock security measures in his new place, including a watchtower and anti-drone tech.

"After the break-in, he's been saying, 'I want to feel nothing can get in.'"

Another pal of the actor added: "He's paranoid – every door, every window is suddenly a potential threat. He's going to be turning the new home into something near impenetrable."

Pitt's fears echo those of his ex-partner Aniston, 56, who also endured a terrifying stalker ordeal earlier this year.

A man was arrested after crashing his car through the gates of her Bel-Air mansion while she was at home.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Jennifer Aniston
Source: MEGA

A man crashed his car into Aniston’s Bel-Air home while she was inside.

Article continues below advertisement

One source explained: "The incident shook Jennifer to the core. She genuinely began seeing her home as somewhere that needs to be a fortress to keep out all dangers – a place of total privacy."

An acquaintance of Aniston's said: "Jen's now treating her new Montecito mansion like a sanctuary – high walls, limited access, everything is about control and protection.

"She has told friends she is 'done feeling vulnerable at home.'

"It's the same language Brad's using – fortress, walls, perimeters, security."

Pitt's new home – an 8,385-square-foot Spanish-style showpiece previously owned by Dave Keuning of The Killers and his wife Emilie – is a far cry from his less secure Los Feliz place, where the break-in occurred during his film promotion tour this June.

It was reported the burglar's entry was via the front door, and the scene was later boarded up with plywood.

An insider said: "Now Brad isn't just buying a house – he's buying protection, with layers of security and more seclusion.

"He's calling it his 'peace of mind project.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Jen Aniston's New House Plans After Stalker Incident

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt
Source: MEGA

Sources say both Brad and Jen use the same language about 'walls and perimeters.'

Article continues below advertisement

After she was left traumatized by her security breach, Aniston fast-tracked plans to move to her $15million Montecito ranch.

Once a quiet retreat, it has now been transformed into a private haven, complete with reinforced privacy measures.

A source said: "She's exhausted with pretending Hollywood's safe. She wants walls that feel real, not symbolic.

"Both she and Brad now share a similar defensive streak.

"Their homes have become more than residences – they are defensive homes."

Article continues below advertisement

Brad Pitt's Marriage To Jennifer Aniston

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Entertainment
photo of hugh jackman

EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Vow to Go Underground in Wake of Divorce Scandal — ‘They’re Finding the Intense Public Scrutiny Difficult to Navigate’

photo of howard stern

Howard Stern's 'Secret New Deal' Exposed: Shock Jock 'Signs Monster Payday' Contract With SiriusXM — As Rumors His Iconic Show Is Getting Axed Continue to Swirl

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Brad Pitt
Source: MEGA

Pitt calls his fortified home his “peace of mind project.”

Pitt and Aniston's romance kicked off in 1998 and led to their 2000 Malibu wedding.

But they went from Hollywood's golden pairing to splitsville when their marriage ended in 2005 amid Pitt's growing closeness to Angelina Jolie.

Despite persistent reunion rumors, the pair remain friendly but firmly platonic, sources tell us.

Pitt is now in a relationship with jewelry executive Ines de Ramon, while Aniston is with hypnotherapist Jim Curtis.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.