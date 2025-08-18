EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt 'Being Driven Mad by Paranoia' After Home Invasion Nightmare 'Sparked His Latest House Move'

His new pad sits in the coveted Outpost Estates neighborhood, and the purchase comes after Pitt's older Los Feliz property, valued at $5.5million, was recently violated by a home burglary while he was away promoting his latest film.

Three intruders reportedly ransacked his home, leaving fingerprints in their wake.

A close friend of the actor's said: "Brad's never been one to worry, but now even he's talking about fortifying his walls.

"He's going to be installing a panic room and round-the-clock security measures in his new place, including a watchtower and anti-drone tech.

"After the break-in, he's been saying, 'I want to feel nothing can get in.'"

Another pal of the actor added: "He's paranoid – every door, every window is suddenly a potential threat. He's going to be turning the new home into something near impenetrable."

Pitt's fears echo those of his ex-partner Aniston, 56, who also endured a terrifying stalker ordeal earlier this year.

A man was arrested after crashing his car through the gates of her Bel-Air mansion while she was at home.