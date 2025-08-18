EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt 'Being Driven Mad by Paranoia' After Home Invasion Nightmare 'Sparked His Latest House Move'
Brad Pitt wants to "live in a fortress" like his ex Jennifer Aniston, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 61-year-old actor has just acquired a $1 million Spanish-style estate in the Hollywood Hills, complete with six bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms and sweeping views over downtown Los Angeles – which sources tell us includes huge security measures.
Brad Pitt's New Place
His new pad sits in the coveted Outpost Estates neighborhood, and the purchase comes after Pitt's older Los Feliz property, valued at $5.5million, was recently violated by a home burglary while he was away promoting his latest film.
Three intruders reportedly ransacked his home, leaving fingerprints in their wake.
A close friend of the actor's said: "Brad's never been one to worry, but now even he's talking about fortifying his walls.
"He's going to be installing a panic room and round-the-clock security measures in his new place, including a watchtower and anti-drone tech.
"After the break-in, he's been saying, 'I want to feel nothing can get in.'"
Another pal of the actor added: "He's paranoid – every door, every window is suddenly a potential threat. He's going to be turning the new home into something near impenetrable."
Pitt's fears echo those of his ex-partner Aniston, 56, who also endured a terrifying stalker ordeal earlier this year.
A man was arrested after crashing his car through the gates of her Bel-Air mansion while she was at home.
One source explained: "The incident shook Jennifer to the core. She genuinely began seeing her home as somewhere that needs to be a fortress to keep out all dangers – a place of total privacy."
An acquaintance of Aniston's said: "Jen's now treating her new Montecito mansion like a sanctuary – high walls, limited access, everything is about control and protection.
"She has told friends she is 'done feeling vulnerable at home.'
"It's the same language Brad's using – fortress, walls, perimeters, security."
Pitt's new home – an 8,385-square-foot Spanish-style showpiece previously owned by Dave Keuning of The Killers and his wife Emilie – is a far cry from his less secure Los Feliz place, where the break-in occurred during his film promotion tour this June.
It was reported the burglar's entry was via the front door, and the scene was later boarded up with plywood.
An insider said: "Now Brad isn't just buying a house – he's buying protection, with layers of security and more seclusion.
"He's calling it his 'peace of mind project.'"
Jen Aniston's New House Plans After Stalker Incident
After she was left traumatized by her security breach, Aniston fast-tracked plans to move to her $15million Montecito ranch.
Once a quiet retreat, it has now been transformed into a private haven, complete with reinforced privacy measures.
A source said: "She's exhausted with pretending Hollywood's safe. She wants walls that feel real, not symbolic.
"Both she and Brad now share a similar defensive streak.
"Their homes have become more than residences – they are defensive homes."
Brad Pitt's Marriage To Jennifer Aniston
Pitt and Aniston's romance kicked off in 1998 and led to their 2000 Malibu wedding.
But they went from Hollywood's golden pairing to splitsville when their marriage ended in 2005 amid Pitt's growing closeness to Angelina Jolie.
Despite persistent reunion rumors, the pair remain friendly but firmly platonic, sources tell us.
Pitt is now in a relationship with jewelry executive Ines de Ramon, while Aniston is with hypnotherapist Jim Curtis.