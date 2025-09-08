Trump Sparks Shock Theories After He Takes Mysterious Blue Tablet At U.S. Open... as Prez's Health Crisis and 'Dementia' Rumors Explode
Donald Trump isn't doing much to quiet the health crises rumors, as he was seen chomping down on a mysterious blue object while at the U.S. Open, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A photograph, taken by Andres Kudacki, of the controversial president looking horrifying with the tablet in his teeth at the tennis event, set off a firestorm of wild theories.
What Did Trump Taking?
On X, Kudacki claimed Trump was "taking a tablet" in a post on X, but later told Daily Beast he was unsure of what the object was: "I don’t know what it was specifically. I said it was a 'tablet' as that works for both, a mint or a tablet."
The photographer also revealed he didn't see Trump take the unknown item out of a container, and added, "He was very discreet. I was waiting for some reaction from him; he's a big personality."
Social media users were quick to chime in with their theories, as one person claimed: "Not a doctor, but looks like Lexapro. It's an antidepressant some use to treat Alzheimer's agitation and experimentally for slowing cognitive decline."
Another added: "Looks like a 10 mg Valium to me, but what do I know?" and one person suggested, "Looks like Adderall."
Trump And His Busted Ankles Rather Sit
Others claimed it was blue-colored Wintergreen Altoid mints, while another said the tablet was perhaps the medication Hygroton, used for high blood pressure and edema. Edema is swelling that is caused by having fluid trapped in the body’s tissues, and it is commonly present in the legs and feet.
The 79-year-old is said to hate standing and always makes sure a chair is nearby when he enters a room. A source recently told The NY Times Trump prefers to hold events in the Oval Office rather than in large spaces because it means he "doesn't actually have to stand up for prolonged periods of time."
It may also have to do with the politician's swollen ankles, as Trump's apparent efforts to keep footage of his "cankles" hidden during official appearances only fueled further speculation about his condition.
Does The President Have Dementia?
The former reality star, who has been seen with bruises on his right and left hands, has also been rumored to be suffering from dementia, and critics appeared to reel in more "proof" to back up that claim recently.
On September 4, Trump begged his wife, Melania, for help during a tech meeting at the White House. At one point, during the meeting, which included names like Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates, Trump fielded questions from reporters.
One journalist asked into a microphone, "Do you plan to speak with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the near future?"
Trump appeared to look confused, as he turned to the First Lady and asked, "What did... what?" She then leaned in and whispered, "If you will speak with President Putin in near future."
Is Trump Falling Apart?
He finally responded: "I will be, yeah, I will be... very good dialogue."
Rumors of Trump's apparent mental decline have been under the spotlight for months, and seemed to be even more visible during his previous trip to Scotland, where he rambled about several topics, including windmills.
He was also accused of having an awful memory by Wes Moore, the governor of Maryland.
However, not to worry, as Vice President JD Vance recently told USA Today, he's ready to step up, as he's "gotten a lot of good on-the-job training over the last 200 days."
The 41-year-old, doing his best to worship his leader, claimed Trump isn't going away anytime soon.
"The president is in incredibly good health," he said. "He's got incredible energy."