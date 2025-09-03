Trump’s Cankle Crisis: How President’s White House Aides Are Dealing With His Fat Ankle Woes — From Using Furniture to Obscure Him in Photos Ops, Changed Meeting Locations and More

An insider familiar with White House event planning told The New York Times Trump makes sure a chair is nearby when he enters a room. According to the source, the 79-year-old prefers to hold events in the Oval Office rather than in large spaces because it means he "doesn't actually have to stand up for prolonged periods of time."

It may also have to do with the former reality star's swollen ankles, as Trump's apparent efforts to keep footage of his "cankles" hidden during official appearances only fueled further speculation about his condition.

On August 18, during an Oval Office meeting with European leaders, Trump reportedly chose to sit behind the Resolute Desk in a bid to obscure his visibly swollen ankles from the cameras. At the time, MSNBC personality Lawrence O'Donnell claimed the president was being evasive regarding his health.

"Trump's meeting with Vladimir Putin in Alaska was also indicative of his declining health," O'Donnell claimed, even comparing Trump's swollen limbs to those of the 72-year-old Russian dictator, who exhibited no visible signs of similar ailments.