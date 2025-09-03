Trump’s Cankle Crisis: How President’s White House Aides Are Dealing With His Fat Ankle Woes — From Using Furniture to Obscure Him in Photos Ops, Changed Meeting Locations and More
Donald Trump prefers to stay sitting down as often as possible, at least that is what a source is claiming, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The controversial president's health has been under the spotlight for weeks, with some going as far as to claim he had met his demise.
Trump Prefers Staying Seated
An insider familiar with White House event planning told The New York Times Trump makes sure a chair is nearby when he enters a room. According to the source, the 79-year-old prefers to hold events in the Oval Office rather than in large spaces because it means he "doesn't actually have to stand up for prolonged periods of time."
It may also have to do with the former reality star's swollen ankles, as Trump's apparent efforts to keep footage of his "cankles" hidden during official appearances only fueled further speculation about his condition.
On August 18, during an Oval Office meeting with European leaders, Trump reportedly chose to sit behind the Resolute Desk in a bid to obscure his visibly swollen ankles from the cameras. At the time, MSNBC personality Lawrence O'Donnell claimed the president was being evasive regarding his health.
"Trump's meeting with Vladimir Putin in Alaska was also indicative of his declining health," O'Donnell claimed, even comparing Trump's swollen limbs to those of the 72-year-old Russian dictator, who exhibited no visible signs of similar ailments.
Trump's Busted Ankles Explained?
While the White House blamed their leader's busted ankles as a result of chronic venous insufficiency, which is a condition that occurs when veins have trouble moving blood back to the heart, Dr. Daniel J. Rader had other thoughts.
The cardiologist at the University of Pennsylvania explained venous insufficiency, or varicose veins, does not cause major swelling and “almost never” causes it in both ankles.
Trump's recent lack of public appearances and blank schedule led many to question his current state, with many speculating he had died; however, the politician put the rumors to rest for a moment when he was seen leaving the White House on his way to play golf.
Previously, Trump's bruised hand was also under the spotlight, with some claiming he was trying to "hide" his apparent injury. While sitting at the Resolute Desk and speaking to reporters, Trump kept his right hand away from view, including placing his left hand on top of it, and at one point, even keeping it behind his desk.
Trump Responds to Death Rumors
Trump also appeared to have another bruise on his left hand, which was seen as he golfed with former Major League Baseball player and suspected steroid user Roger Clemens at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia last month.
On Tuesday, September 2, Trump responded to rumors of his failing health... and his death, claiming he was "very active" over the Labor Day Weekend.
"I didn't do anything for two days, and they said, 'There must be something wrong with him,'" Trump told reporters... in the Oval Office as usual. He also described rumors of his death as "fake news."
He went off: "I was very active over the weekend. I went out to visit some people at the club that I own pretty nearby on the Potomac River. No, I've been very active, actually."
"You wouldn't see him (Joe Biden) and nobody ever said there was ever anything wrong with him," Trump added, once again thinking about the former president. "And we know he wasn't in the greatest of shape."