Ivanka Trump

Inside Ivanka Trump's New Life in Political Exile: How First Daughter is Being Mocked as 'Especially Vain' — Amid Claims Dad Donald Has Turned on Husband Jared

Ivanka Trump has been mocked for being 'especially vain' while enjoying a quiet life away from politics.
Source: MEGA

Ivanka Trump has been mocked for being 'especially vain' while enjoying a quiet life away from politics.

Sept. 3 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Ivanka Trump has been mocked as "especially vain" as she embraces her new life away from politics.

RadarOnline.com can reveal sources close to Donald Trump's daughter claim her life now consists of going to the gym, playing pickleball, listening to podcasts or surfing on the beaches of Florida, where she and husband Jared Kushner — plus their three children — now reside.

Time On Their Hands

ivanka-trump-jared-kushner-new-life-political-exile
Source: MEGA

Ivanka and husband Jared Kushner have spent time 'cultivating their looks'.

Indeed, according to insiders, she has so much time on her hands Ivanka, 43, is able to invest hours in maintaining her flawless appearance.

And it's a pursuit which, as those who know her and her husband best claim, is very much in keeping with the couple's character.

A family friend told the Daily Mail: "Now they're no longer big players in Washington, they have all the time in the world to cultivate their good looks.

"They've always been especially vain."

Famous Neighbors

The couple live close-by to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.
Source: MEGA

The couple live close-by to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.

Ivanka and Jared live in a sprawling $24million property on Indian Creek Island.

Dubbed the Billionaires' Bunker, it's an ultra-exclusive, low-tax, 300-acre private island with its own 13-man police force to look after just 40 or so homes.

Her neighbors including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his new wife Lauren Sanchez and both Ivanka and Jared attended their Venice wedding in June — with their kids in tow.

Two months earlier they enjoyed a holiday in Costa Rica with Gisele Bündchen and younger boyfriend Joaquim Valente, who trains their entire family in jiu-jitsu.

Jared, 44, is not short of cash, likewise Ivanka (she's a Trump daughter after all), having raked in $112million in fees since setting up his firm in 2021.

He founded private equity company Affinity Partners after also stepping back from his role in Trump's first White House, and spends a lot of time in the Middle East, where much of his clientele are based, sources claim.

Back In Trump's Good Books

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Jared has found his way back to the White House, despite a rumored fallout with father-in-law Donald Trump.

But this week, he found his way back to the White House.

He no longer holds any official position, but his enduring place at the center of Trump's fold was in no doubt as he helped facilitate a meeting on Wednesday between the president, ex-British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Israeli official Ron Dermer and senior administration aides to map out a post-war plan for Gaza.

His visit came as something of a surprise to one of Trump's closest allies.

An insider said: "The thing nobody ever talks about is how much Trump complains about Jared.

"No one has ever made more money out of Donald Trump than Jared Kushner."

Ivanka says she's much happier away from politics.
Source: MEGA

Ivanka says she's much happier away from politics.

Ivanka, who abandoned Washington for Florida four years ago, insists she is happy to remain on the sidelines, telling a podcast earlier this year: "I love policy and impact. I hate politics... I'm much happier.

"I really think about living life in alignment with my core values and priorities.

"And I guess I'm at an age and a point in my life where I have the wisdom to realize that that's the way to be happy, as opposed to living for anyone else."

