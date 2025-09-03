Inside Ivanka Trump's New Life in Political Exile: How First Daughter is Being Mocked as 'Especially Vain' — Amid Claims Dad Donald Has Turned on Husband Jared

Indeed, according to insiders, she has so much time on her hands Ivanka, 43, is able to invest hours in maintaining her flawless appearance.

And it's a pursuit which, as those who know her and her husband best claim, is very much in keeping with the couple's character.

A family friend told the Daily Mail: "Now they're no longer big players in Washington, they have all the time in the world to cultivate their good looks.

"They've always been especially vain."