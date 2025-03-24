Gisele Bündchen and Boyfriend Joaquim Valente Pack On The PDA During Steamy Boat Ride Following the Birth of Their First Child— After Model's Ex Tom Brady Looked Somber During Solo Gym Outing

Gisele Bündchen and boyfriend Joaquim Valente romance is smooth sailing. RadarOnline.com can reveal the supermodel and her partner took some time to relax together after welcoming their first child together – as her ex-husband Tom Brady attempts to move on with his own love life.

Source: MEGA Bündchen showed off her postpartum body in a tiny leopard-print bathing suit.

On March 23, Bündchen showed off her postpartum body in a tiny leopard-print bathing suit with a black coverup around her waist. Valente rocked a pair of black swim shorts and a black short-sleeved shirt for the weekend outing. The couple, who couldn’t keep their hands off each other, enjoyed the quality time together on their new $1.2 million yacht. Bündchen and Valente enjoyed lunch and sunbathing on the yacht's deck while constantly sharing passionate smooches.

Just in time to celebrate the birth of their baby boy, the couple snagged the lavish boat they are clearly enjoying. Schafer Yachts wrote via Instagram on Feb. 25: "Congratulations to Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente on welcoming their gorgeous new Schaefer V44—just in time to celebrate the arrival of their newborn! "May this stunning yacht be the perfect setting for making treasured new memories!"

Source: MEGA The supermodel looked incredible during the outing.

In early February, it was reported the supermodel gave birth to their first baby together, but her third child. While the baby boy has been spotted during rare outings with mom, the name has yet to be revealed. A source told People magazine the name has a sweet nod to nature, and his middle name is reportedly River.

The 44-year-old already shares two kids, son Benjamin, 15, and daughter Vivian, now 12, with Brady. Bündchen was married to the NFL star for 13 years before finalizing their divorce in October 2022. Then she found love once again, and started dating the Jiu-Jitsu instructor in June 2023.

Source: MEGA The couple kept their pregnancy news quiet before it was revealed in October 2024.

The couple kept their pregnancy news quiet before it was revealed in October 2024, when she was already several months along. After the baby news broke, the model was spotted out on multiple occasions, showing off her growing bump. On January 29, she shared an Instagram clip of herself in a bikini, which she captioned: "Happiness is an inside job. Remember, you are the only one who has the power to create the life you want to live."

After giving birth, the supermodel "focused on her family and rested for the first month after the baby arrived," according to People. The source told the site: "Gisele's doing well. She seems very happy and content. "She enjoys shorter outings with her older kids and Joaquim. Her older kids are helpful with the baby. Gisele tears up when she sees all the kids together - she still can't believe she has a newborn. She feels very blessed."

Source: MEGA The new parents didn't hold back packing on the PDA.

And while the supermodel settles into a new chapter with her partner, Brady is also on the hunt for a new lady in his life. A source informed Entertainment Tonight: "He's been casually dating. Tom is not completely closed off to the idea of getting married again but isn't sure what the future holds. "He is doing great and focused on everything he has going on."