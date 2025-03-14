Tom Brady Looks Sad On Lonely Solo Trip to Gym in New Photos – After Ex-Wife Gisele Bundchen Welcomes Baby With Boyfriend Joaquim Valente
Tom Brady was spotted looking dour as he hit the gym in Miami, RadarOnline.com can share.
It was a stark contrast to his ex, Gisele Bundchen, who is said to be happier than ever with her much younger Jiu-jitsu training boyfriend and their new baby.
Tom seemed downcast as he arrived to his workout earlier this week, clutching his cellphone and taking an energy shot as he crossed the parking lot.
The 47-year-old NFL legend was dressed in a black windbreaker and tight khaki shorts that showed off his bulging leg muscles.
Brady shares two children with Bundchen - daughter Vivian, 12, and son Benjamin, 15, - as well as 17-year-old son Jack with his ex-partner Bridget Moynahan.
Earlier this month, RadarOnline.com revealed the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer is selling his $150million Miami mansion because he can't stomach having to watch Bundchen's happy life with her new man and baby.
Supermodel Bündchen, 44, recently welcomed her first child with jiu-jitsu expert Joaquim Valente, 37, and the couple has settled into her posh property — which just so happens to sit across the creek from her former home with Brady.
Now the former NFL star is eager to ditch the five-bedroom pad to rid himself of all memories of his onetime love.
An insider told Radar: "Every time he looks out across the water, he sees Gisele's refurbished home and perfect life with her martial arts hunk and their new baby, and it gets him down.
"He can't take it anymore. He wants to sell the house. It reminds him of Gisele. She was the one who dominated the remodeling, and it's her style, her personal touches. He still feels her nuance everywhere."
According to the source, the Fox Sports analyst isn't leaving Miami – but he plans to downsize and "live somewhere where he can have some peace."
The former athlete and his now ex-wife, were married for 13 years before their divorce, but her new relationship shook up his world according to sources.
An insider previously said: "Tom knew that things were serious between Gisele and Joaquin, but he never imagined they would be having a child together.
"It just wasn’t something that was on his radar. So when Gisele broke the news to him, he was stunned, to say the least."
Another source claimed Brady was having a "hard time moving on from his marriage."
They added: "He dated Irina (Shayk), but that ended badly, probably because he was only half in. Plenty of women have thrown themselves at him, but he just has very little interest."
Others claimed Brady was "falling apart" by the relationship revelation. It also doesn't help that Bündchen's second baby daddy is 6-foot 4 and weighs 225 pounds, leaving Brady "intimidated."
An insider claimed: "Tom would never admit it openly, but he's a little intimidated by Joaquin. Joaquim might look average, but he's lean, strong and tough as nails."
They added on Valente: "He's an incredibly skilled martial arts champ, and that just adds to Tom's anxiety. Joaquim's no pushover, and he's not scared by Tom either.
"They're all going to have to co-parent, and Tom is going to have to be on his best behavior and not say rude things that could result in a flare-up."