Tom Brady Looks Sad On Lonely Solo Trip to Gym in New Photos – After Ex-Wife Gisele Bundchen Welcomes Baby With Boyfriend Joaquim Valente

Supermodel Bündchen, 44, recently welcomed her first child with jiu-jitsu expert Joaquim Valente, 37, and the couple has settled into her posh property — which just so happens to sit across the creek from her former home with Brady.

Now the former NFL star is eager to ditch the five-bedroom pad to rid himself of all memories of his onetime love.

An insider told Radar: "Every time he looks out across the water, he sees Gisele's refurbished home and perfect life with her martial arts hunk and their new baby, and it gets him down.

"He can't take it anymore. He wants to sell the house. It reminds him of Gisele. She was the one who dominated the remodeling, and it's her style, her personal touches. He still feels her nuance everywhere."

According to the source, the Fox Sports analyst isn't leaving Miami – but he plans to downsize and "live somewhere where he can have some peace."