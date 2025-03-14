'Mighty Ducks' Actor – Now a Billionaire – Offers Wendy Williams His Mansion to 'Find Peace' — After Former Talk Show Host Sobbed and Begged for Help Amid Guardianship Chaos
A Mighty Ducks actor – who has since found himself swimming in billions – is offering Wendy Williams a chance to stay at his mansion in order to "find peace" amid her guardianship nightmare.
Brock Pierce invited the former talk show host to his residence with “around-the-clock hospital care," after she begged her fans for help while staying at a New York assisted living facility, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Pierce — who played a young Gordon Bombay in the original Mighty Ducks – has always had a soft spot for Williams.
He said: "I’ve always admired Wendy’s strength, and when I saw her ask for help, it was impossible to ignore. My offer is simple: a place where she can find peace, receive the care she deserves, and begin her journey to healing.”
The former Hollywood star added: "Wendy is a national treasure, and it’s time we show her the kindness and support she has always given to so many.”
Fans were all about the gesture, as one person wrote: "Very kind and generous offer, I hope she accepts," and another added, "I couldn't believe this awesome act of kindness this is, restored my faith in mankind... What a blessing."
A third user gushed: "Beautiful offer! I hope she takes it!"
All this comes after Williams, 60, threw a handwritten note of the window of her living facility this week which read, “Help! Wendy!!”
That action led cops to take the former radio star to Lenox Hill Hospital, where it was reportedly determined her mental capacity was intact despite a previous aphasia and frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.
Williams has been attempting to pull out all of the stops to put an end to her court-ordered guardianship.
Following Pierce's offer, a response from Williams' team stated: "... Brock’s goal is to help Wendy regain her freedom and health.”
They added the First Kid star would “provide Wendy with a secure environment where she can focus on recovery without the pressures of the public eye,” and the offer is a chance for the TV star to "heal and find peace in an environment free from the pressures that have burdened her.”
Pierce – who is said to have a net worth of up to $1billion thanks to cryptocurrency – has numerous properties in New York City, Amsterdam, Washington DC, Amsterdam, and Puerto Rico.
The former actor, 44, also owns a Portuguese ocean liner.
Earlier this week, Williams boasted over her capacity test results and proudly revealed: "I passed with flying colors!"
She told Rosanna Scotto: "I wanted (to be) independently tested. That is what I want(ed), and that is what I got. It's not that I'm scared to talk. It's just, under these circumstances, there are certain people that I don't care to talk to or talk about."
In the same interview, Williams also claimed all of her cash is with her "guardian person."
The TV personality was placed in her guardianship – which she has compared to "prison" – in May 2022.