Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Wendy Williams

'Mighty Ducks' Actor – Now a Billionaire – Offers Wendy Williams His Mansion to 'Find Peace' — After Former Talk Show Host Sobbed and Begged for Help Amid Guardianship Chaos

Photo of Wendy Williams
Source: MEGA

Wendy Williams has received some good news in the form of a 'Might Ducks' actor.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 13 2025, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

A Mighty Ducks actor – who has since found himself swimming in billions – is offering Wendy Williams a chance to stay at his mansion in order to "find peace" amid her guardianship nightmare.

Brock Pierce invited the former talk show host to his residence with “around-the-clock hospital care," after she begged her fans for help while staying at a New York assisted living facility, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
mighty ducks williams
Source: MEGA

Billionaire Brock Pierce wants Williams to stay at one of his mansions.

Article continues below advertisement

Pierce — who played a young Gordon Bombay in the original Mighty Ducks – has always had a soft spot for Williams.

He said: "I’ve always admired Wendy’s strength, and when I saw her ask for help, it was impossible to ignore. My offer is simple: a place where she can find peace, receive the care she deserves, and begin her journey to healing.”

The former Hollywood star added: "Wendy is a national treasure, and it’s time we show her the kindness and support she has always given to so many.”

Article continues below advertisement
wendy williams rails against her suffocating living conditions in memory care facility
Source: MEGA

The former talk show host is currently in a court-ordered guardianship.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans were all about the gesture, as one person wrote: "Very kind and generous offer, I hope she accepts," and another added, "I couldn't believe this awesome act of kindness this is, restored my faith in mankind... What a blessing."

A third user gushed: "Beautiful offer! I hope she takes it!"

All this comes after Williams, 60, threw a handwritten note of the window of her living facility this week which read, “Help! Wendy!!”

Article continues below advertisement

That action led cops to take the former radio star to Lenox Hill Hospital, where it was reportedly determined her mental capacity was intact despite a previous aphasia and frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

Williams has been attempting to pull out all of the stops to put an end to her court-ordered guardianship.

Following Pierce's offer, a response from Williams' team stated: "... Brock’s goal is to help Wendy regain her freedom and health.”

They added the First Kid star would “provide Wendy with a secure environment where she can focus on recovery without the pressures of the public eye,” and the offer is a chance for the TV star to "heal and find peace in an environment free from the pressures that have burdened her.”

Article continues below advertisement
mighty ducks williams
Source: DISNEY

Pierce once appeared in 'The Mighty Ducks.'

Article continues below advertisement

Pierce – who is said to have a net worth of up to $1billion thanks to cryptocurrency – has numerous properties in New York City, Amsterdam, Washington DC, Amsterdam, and Puerto Rico.

The former actor, 44, also owns a Portuguese ocean liner.

Earlier this week, Williams boasted over her capacity test results and proudly revealed: "I passed with flying colors!"

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin Admits He Battled With Revealing 'Real Self' on Reality TV Show — After It's Slammed As 'Crocodile Tears Money-Grab' by Family of 'Rust' Shooting Victim Halyna Hutchins

Photo of Kanye West

Kanye West Announces He'll Shave Heads of Male Recruits to Choir at His 'Demented' Sunday Service Events

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Wendy Williams
Source: MEGA

Despite her aphasia and frontotemporal dementia diagnosis, a test determined Williams' mental capacity is intact.

She told Rosanna Scotto: "I wanted (to be) independently tested. That is what I want(ed), and that is what I got. It's not that I'm scared to talk. It's just, under these circumstances, there are certain people that I don't care to talk to or talk about."

In the same interview, Williams also claimed all of her cash is with her "guardian person."

The TV personality was placed in her guardianship – which she has compared to "prison" – in May 2022.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.