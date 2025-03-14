'Mighty Ducks' Actor – Now a Billionaire – Offers Wendy Williams His Mansion to 'Find Peace' — After Former Talk Show Host Sobbed and Begged for Help Amid Guardianship Chaos

Pierce — who played a young Gordon Bombay in the original Mighty Ducks – has always had a soft spot for Williams.

He said: "I’ve always admired Wendy’s strength, and when I saw her ask for help, it was impossible to ignore. My offer is simple: a place where she can find peace, receive the care she deserves, and begin her journey to healing.”

The former Hollywood star added: "Wendy is a national treasure, and it’s time we show her the kindness and support she has always given to so many.”