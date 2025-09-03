Is This The End For Pam Bondi? Attorney General Faces Calls to Resign After 'Missing Minute' of Secret Epstein Prison CCTV Is Released... After She Claimed It Was 'Erased'

Bondi has been in damage control since early July, when she was pressed to explain a bizarre timestamp jump in the 11-hour video, which was released in an effort to prove the pedophile financier was not killed in prison.

However, when the House Oversight Committee dropped a new trove of evidence overnight, the missing minute was suddenly found. And after all that fuss, the 60-second clip is merely a security guard pacing outside of Epstein's cell.

It's not clear why the minute of footage was removed from the video released by the Department of Justice in July, nor why Bondi insisted so strongly it didn't exist, but critics online are not pleased with her deception – and have called for her to be fired or resign.