Is This The End For Pam Bondi? Attorney General Faces Calls to Resign After 'Missing Minute' of Secret Epstein Prison CCTV Is Released... After She Claimed It Was 'Erased'
Calls for Attorney General Pam Bondi to resign or be fired have grown louder after a missing minute of footage of Jeffrey Epstein in his prison cell was found, RadarOnline.com can report, despite her insistence it was erased.
For months now, Bondi has attempted to explain away the mysterious one-minute gap in the CCTV footage from outside the sex fiend's cell the night he died.
Bondi has been in damage control since early July, when she was pressed to explain a bizarre timestamp jump in the 11-hour video, which was released in an effort to prove the pedophile financier was not killed in prison.
However, when the House Oversight Committee dropped a new trove of evidence overnight, the missing minute was suddenly found. And after all that fuss, the 60-second clip is merely a security guard pacing outside of Epstein's cell.
It's not clear why the minute of footage was removed from the video released by the Department of Justice in July, nor why Bondi insisted so strongly it didn't exist, but critics online are not pleased with her deception – and have called for her to be fired or resign.
Critics Speak Out
One person tweeted: "The calls for Bondi to resign need to be louder than ever!
"Trump was busy handling immigration, tariffs, wars and peace. He left Pam to take care of business, not babysit her! She botched this up! We want accountability!"
Another person agreed: "Pam Bondi kills and hides everything she touches. She should be forced to resign as quickly as possible."
As a third person piled on: "Pam Bombi should resign ASAP. She has been involved in the Epstein case since the early 2000s. She was protecting this pedo in Florida."
Bondi's Excuse
At the time, Bondi said the missing minute was a result of the Bureau of Prisons' recording system, claiming that "every night they redo that video... every night should have the same minute missing."
She claimed the DOJ would look to release footage from other nights to prove the missing minute was a routine quirk of the prison's surveillance system.
"We're looking for that video to release that as well, to show that a minute is missing every night," she said. "And that's it on Epstein.'"
The goal of the video's release was to definitively debunk the belief, widely held in right-wing circles, that Epstein was murdered. Instead, the missing minute simply inflamed conspiracy theories further.
Surveillance Footage
The surveillance footage, captured from the corridor outside Epstein's cell in the Metropolitan Correctional Center on August 9 and 10, 2019, begins with what appears to be Epstein – clad in orange and handcuffed – being escorted to his cell at 7:49 pm by two guards.
His face is obscured by a staircase handrail.
For the next several hours, the footage shows little activity.
At 6:27 the next morning, guards reappeared with breakfast carts for the inmate. At 6:30 am, a blurry figure is seen running back from the area of Epstein's cell, and by 6:33 am, the alarm is sounded.
Epstein was pronounced dead six minutes later.