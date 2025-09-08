EXCLUSIVE: Read Word-for-word the Letter Lisa Marie Presley's Daughter Riley Sent to Grandmother Priscilla Days After Her Death — Confirming She Pulled the Plug on Life Support Amid Legal Turmoil

Priscilla, 80, had previously accused her former partners of elder abuse and financial fraud.

In response, defendants Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko filed a countersuit demanding $50million and allege in court documents that Priscilla "ignored the warning signs" just before Lisa Marie died from cardiac arrest in 2023 at the age of 54.

Kruse and Fialko have just filed an amendment to their countersuit, doubling down on their claims, and including dozens of new articles of evidence, while slamming: "Despite projecting a soft spoken and almost naïve image to the public, Defendant Priscilla was and always has been, ruthless and cunning.

"Her quest for power is closely followed by her thirst for money."