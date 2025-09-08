EXCLUSIVE: Read Word-for-word the Letter Lisa Marie Presley's Daughter Riley Sent to Grandmother Priscilla Days After Her Death — Confirming She Pulled the Plug on Life Support Amid Legal Turmoil
RadarOnline.com has obtained an explosive letter Elvis Presley's granddaughter, Riley Keough, sent to her grandmother, Priscilla Presley, sharing her shock and grief after Priscilla was accused of "pulling the plug" on daughter Lisa Marie in an alleged attempt to gain sole control of the King's legacy.
The revealing letter is part of a larger lawsuit battle between Priscilla and her former business partners over accusations of fraud.
Priscilla, 80, had previously accused her former partners of elder abuse and financial fraud.
In response, defendants Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko filed a countersuit demanding $50million and allege in court documents that Priscilla "ignored the warning signs" just before Lisa Marie died from cardiac arrest in 2023 at the age of 54.
Kruse and Fialko have just filed an amendment to their countersuit, doubling down on their claims, and including dozens of new articles of evidence, while slamming: "Despite projecting a soft spoken and almost naïve image to the public, Defendant Priscilla was and always has been, ruthless and cunning.
"Her quest for power is closely followed by her thirst for money."
Priscilla's Alleged Plot
According to new allegations in the lawsuit, Priscilla was aware that Lisa Marie was "getting ready to remove her as the sole trustee of Lisa's irrevocable life insurance trust and was threatening to sue her in connection with mismanaging Lisa's finances."
The suit alleges Priscilla rushed to order doctors to remove her daughter from life support – before Keough even had a chance to get to the hospital to say goodbye – and apparently acted immediately to process Lisa Marie's will.
In the emotional letter she wrote to her grandmother, whom she affectionately referred to as "Nona," Keough confessed: "I found being called about the will, less than 24 hours after my mother passed and getting emails from lawyers before my mother was even buried, incredibly heartbreaking."
Show of Unity
However, in a show of unity, Priscilla and Keough issued a joint response blasting the partners' attempt to drive them apart.
"We are aware of the latest allegations from Brigitte Kruse. These claims are not only untrue but also deeply hurtful. Our family is, and always has been, united in love and respect for one another," The two told People.
"Our shared priority remains honoring Lisa Marie’s memory and protecting Elvis’ legacy with dignity. We will not allow outside voices to divide us or to diminish the strength of our bond as a family."
Priscilla's lawyer, Marty Singer, went on to call the claims "absurd and ridiculous," telling TMZ: "We expect her next amendment to claim that Priscilla is responsible for the death of JFK."
Suit vs. Countersuit
As RadarOnline.com previously reported in July 2024, Priscilla sued memorabilia dealer Kruse, arguing she and Fialko convinced her to sign over as much as 80 percent of her earnings in a predatory deal, which ended up being more than $1million.
The lawsuit claimed Kruse "preyed on an older woman by gaining her trust, isolating her from the most important people in her life, and dup(ed) her into believing that they would take care of her, personally and financially, while their real goal was to drain her of every last penny she had."
Per the documents, Kruse was labeled a "con artist and pathological liar," who "meticulously" manipulated Priscilla into the arrangement.
Kruse fired back, claiming in a breach of contract lawsuit filed against Priscilla in September 2023 that she oversaw the star's affairs, and at one point, she claimed Presley owed $700,000 in unpaid taxes and was about "60 days away from financial collapse."