Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Sydney Sweeney

Inside Sydney Sweeney's Body Transformation: How Actress Piled on Pounds to play Boxer Christy Martin in New Movie and which Fast-Food Joint Helped in her Mission

sydney sweeney weight gain boxer christy martin new movie fast food pp

Sept. 8 2025, Published 3:12 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Sydney Sweeney piled on 30 pounds for her latest movie role playing legendary U.S. boxer Christy Martin.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Euphoria star helped bulk up by making plenty of visits to Chick-fil-A.

Article continues below advertisement

Chick-fil-A

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
sydney sweeney insane workout to play boxer christy instagram
Article continues below advertisement

And her dedication to the part has certainly paid off, as both fans and critics are already buzzing about Sweeney's performance as Oscar-worthy.

After the world premiere of Christy at the Toronto Film Festival on Friday, Sweeney was moved to tears by the standing ovation she received, reflecting on the extreme physical demands of portraying "the greatest boxer in the entire world."

To prepare, Sweeney said she gained roughly 30 pounds and underwent an intense training regimen, hitting the gym three times a day for three months with boxing coaches, nutritionists, and weight trainers by her side.

Article continues below advertisement

'Truly Inspiring'

picture of Sydney Sweeney and Christy Martin
Source: MEGA

The 'Euphoria' star says it was 'inspiring' playing the iconic boxer.

Article continues below advertisement

Onstage next to Martin, 57, Sweeney revealed just what her diet looked like: "A lot of Chick-fil-A, a lot, a lot of Smucker's, a lot of milkshakes, a lot of protein shakes."

She added: "But it was incredible being able to completely embody such a powerful woman. I felt even stronger. It was truly inspiring."

Sweeney, who recently found herself in hot water over a controversial American Eagle "great jeans" ad, has never been nominated for an Oscar — yet Christy hits theaters at a moment when she's arguably one of Hollywood's most in-demand stars.

Martin heaped praise on the 27-year-old actress for over the summer fully immersing herself in the role.

Article continues below advertisement

Packing A Punch

Picture of Christy Martin and Laila Ali
Source: MEGA

Martin, here fighting Laila Ali, claimed Sweeney was 'really serious about her boxing'.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough

EXCLUSIVE: Read Word-for-word the Letter Lisa Marie Presley's Daughter Riley Sent to Grandmother Priscilla Days After Her Death — Confirming She Pulled the Plug on Life Support Amid Legal Turmoil

Split photo of Ryan Reynolds and Eugene Levy

EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Reynolds' Expletive-laden Meltdown at Eugene Levy, 78, on Red-carpet Exposed Word-for-word — 'Don't Ever Tell Me How I Can Talk to People!'

Article continues below advertisement

Speaking a few months before they joined the streets together for the 2025 International Boxing Hall of Fame Parade in Canastota, New York, Martin described Sweeney as a "perfectionist."

"She was really serious about her boxing," Martin gushed. "And with depicting the domestic violence she wanted to make sure everything was right."

RadarOnline.com revealed last week she was going to reject any questions regarding her American Eagle controversy while promoting the flick.

The campaign, which played on the phrase "good genes" featuring a blonde, blue-eyed star, sparked comparisons to Nazi propaganda and ignited accusations of racism and eugenics when it launched in July.

She said: "I am there to support my movie and the people involved in making it, and I'm not there to talk about jeans. The movie's about Christy, and that’s what I'll be there to talk about."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Scooter Braun, Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

The 'White Lotus' star has recently started dating music exec Scooter Braun, according to reports.

Meanwhile, Sweeney's personal life has been keeping the rumor mill busy, with reports linking her to manager Scooter Braun.

The pair reportedly spent Labor Day weekend together in Lake Tahoe amid their "casual" romance.

The White Lotus star and the 44-year-old record executive enjoyed the lakeside getaway as they "continue to get to know one another."

Braun — 17 years her senior — is "loving spending time with her and seeing where things go," according to sources.

He was described as "confident" and "a charmer," while also being "sweet and very attentive."

However, Sweeney — who called off her engagement with ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino, 42, in March — is reportedly "not looking to get wrapped up in another relationship" for now.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.