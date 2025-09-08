Inside Sydney Sweeney's Body Transformation: How Actress Piled on Pounds to play Boxer Christy Martin in New Movie and which Fast-Food Joint Helped in her Mission
Sydney Sweeney piled on 30 pounds for her latest movie role playing legendary U.S. boxer Christy Martin.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Euphoria star helped bulk up by making plenty of visits to Chick-fil-A.
Chick-fil-A
And her dedication to the part has certainly paid off, as both fans and critics are already buzzing about Sweeney's performance as Oscar-worthy.
After the world premiere of Christy at the Toronto Film Festival on Friday, Sweeney was moved to tears by the standing ovation she received, reflecting on the extreme physical demands of portraying "the greatest boxer in the entire world."
To prepare, Sweeney said she gained roughly 30 pounds and underwent an intense training regimen, hitting the gym three times a day for three months with boxing coaches, nutritionists, and weight trainers by her side.
'Truly Inspiring'
Onstage next to Martin, 57, Sweeney revealed just what her diet looked like: "A lot of Chick-fil-A, a lot, a lot of Smucker's, a lot of milkshakes, a lot of protein shakes."
She added: "But it was incredible being able to completely embody such a powerful woman. I felt even stronger. It was truly inspiring."
Sweeney, who recently found herself in hot water over a controversial American Eagle "great jeans" ad, has never been nominated for an Oscar — yet Christy hits theaters at a moment when she's arguably one of Hollywood's most in-demand stars.
Martin heaped praise on the 27-year-old actress for over the summer fully immersing herself in the role.
Packing A Punch
Speaking a few months before they joined the streets together for the 2025 International Boxing Hall of Fame Parade in Canastota, New York, Martin described Sweeney as a "perfectionist."
"She was really serious about her boxing," Martin gushed. "And with depicting the domestic violence she wanted to make sure everything was right."
RadarOnline.com revealed last week she was going to reject any questions regarding her American Eagle controversy while promoting the flick.
The campaign, which played on the phrase "good genes" featuring a blonde, blue-eyed star, sparked comparisons to Nazi propaganda and ignited accusations of racism and eugenics when it launched in July.
She said: "I am there to support my movie and the people involved in making it, and I'm not there to talk about jeans. The movie's about Christy, and that’s what I'll be there to talk about."
Meanwhile, Sweeney's personal life has been keeping the rumor mill busy, with reports linking her to manager Scooter Braun.
The pair reportedly spent Labor Day weekend together in Lake Tahoe amid their "casual" romance.
The White Lotus star and the 44-year-old record executive enjoyed the lakeside getaway as they "continue to get to know one another."
Braun — 17 years her senior — is "loving spending time with her and seeing where things go," according to sources.
He was described as "confident" and "a charmer," while also being "sweet and very attentive."
However, Sweeney — who called off her engagement with ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino, 42, in March — is reportedly "not looking to get wrapped up in another relationship" for now.