Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Donald Trump's 'Rose Garden Club' Launch Sparks Liberal Meltdown: Critics Blast GOP for 'Cheersing Diet Cokes' While Economy Implodes

picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump opened his new White House patio by hosting a swanky dinner which irked liberal critics.

Sept. 8 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Donald Trump has officially opened his new White House patio dubbed "the Rose Garden Club" – and liberals are already complaining,

RadarOnline.com can reveal the president, 79, hosted a dinner on the newly paved patio on Friday evening, inviting only senators, members of Congress, and "people that can bring peace and success to our country," the business mogul said to his guests.

Article continues below advertisement

'Epic' Night

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump's closest allies thanked him for putting on the bash.

Article continues below advertisement

On the menu for the evening included the Rose Garden salad, New York strip steak, thyme-roasted chicken, summer pasta primavera, and a decadent fudge-filled seven-layer cake for dessert.

Several people, including Speaker Mike Johnson, Texas Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne, and Rep. Ronny Jackson, gave thanks to the president for their invitation and an "epic" night, but liberals had a different view on the event.

Indeed, after seeing social media posts made about the Rose Garden celebration, California Governor Gavin Newsom tore into Trump and his allies for "cheersing Diet Cokes" instead of helping the country's economy.

Article continues below advertisement

More Important Matter At Play

Source: @GavinNewsom/X

Gavin Newsom hit out at the dinner on X.

Article continues below advertisement

Ranting on X, he wrote: "Our economy is in a downward spiral, but don’t worry – the @GOP are spending their time cheersing Diet Cokes at a new, exclusive 'club'."

The Democrat, who is known for being vocal against the commander-in-chief, went on to refer to the event as the "grand opening of the Predator Patio," referring to the ongoing controversy of the apparent Jeffrey Epstein list.

Newsom added: "Welcome to Predator Patio! Admission? Just prove you're on the Epstein List!"

He also took a dig at Johnson personally, adding: "After ripping health care from 17 million Americans and slashing food stamps for kids, we're glad Mike 'Marie Antoinette' Johnson and his boy friends had time to toast the grand opening of Predator Patio."

Article continues below advertisement

'Rundown Mall Food Court'

picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Social media users poked fun at Trump's new 'Rose Garden Club.'

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Photo of Donald Trump

Trump's Oval Office Bling Exposed as 'Knockoff' $60 Plastic Sprayed Gold From Home Depot

Split photo of John Ramsey, Donald Trump

JonBenet Ramsey's Father Begs President Donald Trump to Intervene in Daughter's Unsolved Murder Case

Article continues below advertisement

The iconic space was recently renovated to a more patio-like area, complete with yellow and white striped umbrellas from Trump's Mar-a-Lago.

Trump ruffled some feathers by paving over what had previously been green space, but he said it was needed due to soggy conditions mucking up women's heels.

The governor wasn't the only one left upset about the event, as another took to X, stating: "The Rose Garden CLUB? WTF? Seriously?"

"Disgusting," another wrote.

Someone else commented on the appearance of the new rose garden, saying: "Looks like a rundown mall food court."

"Remember when you are clipping coupons and stretching your budget at the grocery store, that Trump has your tax dollars paying for dinner parties on his rose garden patio," a user said.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @RepBethVanDuyne/X

Beth Van Duyne appreciated her invite to the dinner.

At least Trump's supporters seemed pleased with how the night turned out.

"I had a wonderful time at the grand opening of the Rose Garden Club at the White House with @POTUS," Van Duyne wrote alongside several images and a clip showing the festivities.

"It was a beautiful evening, and a great reminder that we’re not tired of winning for the American people!

"I look forward to building on this momentum as we work to lower costs, increase take home pay, expand job growth, and further limit the federal government."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.