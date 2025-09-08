Donald Trump's 'Rose Garden Club' Launch Sparks Liberal Meltdown: Critics Blast GOP for 'Cheersing Diet Cokes' While Economy Implodes
Donald Trump has officially opened his new White House patio dubbed "the Rose Garden Club" – and liberals are already complaining,
RadarOnline.com can reveal the president, 79, hosted a dinner on the newly paved patio on Friday evening, inviting only senators, members of Congress, and "people that can bring peace and success to our country," the business mogul said to his guests.
'Epic' Night
On the menu for the evening included the Rose Garden salad, New York strip steak, thyme-roasted chicken, summer pasta primavera, and a decadent fudge-filled seven-layer cake for dessert.
Several people, including Speaker Mike Johnson, Texas Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne, and Rep. Ronny Jackson, gave thanks to the president for their invitation and an "epic" night, but liberals had a different view on the event.
Indeed, after seeing social media posts made about the Rose Garden celebration, California Governor Gavin Newsom tore into Trump and his allies for "cheersing Diet Cokes" instead of helping the country's economy.
More Important Matter At Play
Ranting on X, he wrote: "Our economy is in a downward spiral, but don’t worry – the @GOP are spending their time cheersing Diet Cokes at a new, exclusive 'club'."
The Democrat, who is known for being vocal against the commander-in-chief, went on to refer to the event as the "grand opening of the Predator Patio," referring to the ongoing controversy of the apparent Jeffrey Epstein list.
Newsom added: "Welcome to Predator Patio! Admission? Just prove you're on the Epstein List!"
He also took a dig at Johnson personally, adding: "After ripping health care from 17 million Americans and slashing food stamps for kids, we're glad Mike 'Marie Antoinette' Johnson and his boy friends had time to toast the grand opening of Predator Patio."
'Rundown Mall Food Court'
The iconic space was recently renovated to a more patio-like area, complete with yellow and white striped umbrellas from Trump's Mar-a-Lago.
Trump ruffled some feathers by paving over what had previously been green space, but he said it was needed due to soggy conditions mucking up women's heels.
The governor wasn't the only one left upset about the event, as another took to X, stating: "The Rose Garden CLUB? WTF? Seriously?"
"Disgusting," another wrote.
Someone else commented on the appearance of the new rose garden, saying: "Looks like a rundown mall food court."
"Remember when you are clipping coupons and stretching your budget at the grocery store, that Trump has your tax dollars paying for dinner parties on his rose garden patio," a user said.
At least Trump's supporters seemed pleased with how the night turned out.
"I had a wonderful time at the grand opening of the Rose Garden Club at the White House with @POTUS," Van Duyne wrote alongside several images and a clip showing the festivities.
"It was a beautiful evening, and a great reminder that we’re not tired of winning for the American people!
"I look forward to building on this momentum as we work to lower costs, increase take home pay, expand job growth, and further limit the federal government."