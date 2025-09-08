Trump's Oval Office Bling Exposed as 'Knockoff' $60 Plastic Sprayed Gold From Home Depot

The new Oval Office has been put on display numerous times, as viewers have been able to spot the centerpiece wall coverings and fireplace fittings covered in gold... at least that is what Trump and his loyal team have been boasting about for months.

However, the trimmings, which have been marketed as "polyurethane appliqué & onlay moulding," are sold at Home Depot and retail for just under $60. One of the giant hardware store's founders, Bernie Marcus, was one of Trump's biggest donors before dying in 2024.

Social media users were quick to call out Trump, as one raged: "Petty is the idiot who adorned the Oval Office in gold, spray-painted, plastic Home Depot castings."

Another added: "The only thing tackier than this is the stupid gold leaf overlay shit that they found at Home Depot and stuck on the walls of the Oval Office."