Trump's Oval Office Bling Exposed as 'Knockoff' $60 Plastic Sprayed Gold From Home Depot
Donald Trump's Oval Office redecoration has revealed the president's tacky side, but despite him claiming the White House is now drowning in "24 karats," some believe all that gold is a knockoff, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Previously, a White House spokesperson claimed the gold, "of the highest quality," was all paid for by Trump personally.
All That Shines.. Is Not Gold?
The new Oval Office has been put on display numerous times, as viewers have been able to spot the centerpiece wall coverings and fireplace fittings covered in gold... at least that is what Trump and his loyal team have been boasting about for months.
However, the trimmings, which have been marketed as "polyurethane appliqué & onlay moulding," are sold at Home Depot and retail for just under $60. One of the giant hardware store's founders, Bernie Marcus, was one of Trump's biggest donors before dying in 2024.
Social media users were quick to call out Trump, as one raged: "Petty is the idiot who adorned the Oval Office in gold, spray-painted, plastic Home Depot castings."
Another added: "The only thing tackier than this is the stupid gold leaf overlay shit that they found at Home Depot and stuck on the walls of the Oval Office."
Trump's Tacky Construction Continues
Even while it appears he's been exposed, Trump boasted about the redesign during his Middle East trip in May, declaring: "It becomes more and more beautiful with love, with great love and 24 karat gold that always helps to."
He added at the time: "Throughout the years, people have tried to come up with a gold paint that would look like gold, and they've never been able to do it. You've never been. And look at that. Look. You've never been able to match gold with gold paint."
The 79-year-old has been more focused on updating the White House in his vision than doing much of anything else, as he recently debuted the newly paved Rose Garden patio for a dinner on September 5. The patio is now paved in white concrete, formerly a grassy lawn.
The Rose Garden, a historic spot outside the Oval Office that served as the backdrop of several historical moments for more than a 100 years, was "always wet and damp," according to the former reality star.
Trump Claims He Pays For Everything
He previously complained to reporters: "When we had a press conference, you'd sink into the mud. If it rained, it would take three, four, five days to dry out, and we couldn’t use it really for the intended purpose."
Trump has more renovations in mind, too. On August 5, the controversial politician was seen walking on top of the White House, above the briefing room, as he once again put his responsibilities on the back burner to inspect the building for possible construction in the future.
"Just taking a little walk," Trump yelled back at reporters after they questioned why he was on the roof.
They asked: "What are you building?" to which Trump responded, "It goes with the ballroom, which is on the other side," and added, "Something beautiful."
Trump then claimed any construction that will occur would be on his dime, claiming, "Just more ways to spend my money for the country... Anything I do is financed by me."
The bumbling president was joined by Secret Service as well as architect Jim McCrery, who has been commissioned to add Trump's ballroom to the White House.