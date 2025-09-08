'Zoë is a Fool to Trust Playboy Harry': Friends Warn Kravitz to Take It Slow With Styles as They Go 'From 0 to 60'
Zoë Kravitz is the latest lovely lady to fall under Harry Styles' spell, and their romance moving at warp speed has her friends deeply concerned, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Big Little Lies star, 36, and the Watermelon Sugar singer, 31, were first photographed walking arm-in-arm in Rome in August, before taking their relationship to the U.S.
The duo strolled through Brooklyn on September 5, glued to each other, once again with their arms around one another. The pair even showed how in sync they are by wearing matching ensembles of black shirts and low-slung jeans.
'He Doesn't Settle'
“Harry’s magnetic, he’s fun, but he’s never been a one-woman man,” one insider told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter about the former One Direction member. “Zoë should know he doesn’t settle — he moves on when the excitement fades.”
A second source spilled to Shuter, who wrote about the potentially doomed romance on his Substack, “He loves the chase and the spectacle. But lasting love? Not his style.”
'The Happiest Harry Has Ever Been'
A music insider who has worked with Styles dished that his willingness to put on a public display of affection with Kravitz shows they are more than just a casual fling.
“I feel like they’ve gone from 0-60," an insider said about the couple. "It’s so hard to date as a celebrity — Harry wouldn’t have gone public with Zoë if it wasn’t anything. (But) it’s very new and fresh, and they’re just having fun.”
While the source claimed, "Harry doesn’t label this stuff," they gushed, "This is the happiest Harry has ever been, he’s just having a great time," while referring to The Batman actress.
Kravitz previously dated another massive star, actor Channing Tatum, for three years, getting engaged in October 2023.
The duo heartbreakingly split in October 2024, and she was next linked with Noah Centineo in the spring, after they were photographed on several dates in New York City.
Seeking Romance for Publicity?
Another reason Kravitz needs to keep on her toes is that Styles might be romancing her for headlines.
“Harry’s got new music lined up for 2026,” a music insider said. “A high-profile fling keeps him in the headlines. He’s done this before. It’s textbook Harry.”
Styles released his third studio album, Harry's House, in 2022. It was a massive success that spawned the hits As It Was and Late Night Talking.
The album was released when Styles was embroiled in a highly publicized romance with his Don't Worry Darling director, Olivia Wilde, 41.
The duo split in November 2022, two months after the release of their movie.
Never 'Publicly Been With Anyone'
Fans can expect no personal confirmation from Styles of his latest love story.
"I've never talked about my life away from work publicly and found that it's benefited me positively," he said in an August 2022 interview, one month before Don't Worry Darling was released. "There's always going to be a version of a narrative, and I think I just decided I wasn't going to spend the time trying to correct it or redirect it in some way."
Styles went on to make claims that must have broken Wilde's heart at the time, considering they had been together for two years.
"Sometimes people say, 'You've only publicly been with women,' and I don't think I've publicly been with anyone," the Golden singer continued. "If someone takes a picture of you with someone, it doesn't mean you're choosing to have a public relationship or something."