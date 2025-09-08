'Zoë is a Fool to Trust Playboy Harry': Friends Warn Kravitz to Take It Slow With Styles as They Go 'From 0 to 60'

Zoë Kravitz is the latest lovely lady to fall under Harry Styles' spell, and their romance moving at warp speed has her friends deeply concerned, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Big Little Lies star, 36, and the Watermelon Sugar singer, 31, were first photographed walking arm-in-arm in Rome in August, before taking their relationship to the U.S.

The duo strolled through Brooklyn on September 5, glued to each other, once again with their arms around one another. The pair even showed how in sync they are by wearing matching ensembles of black shirts and low-slung jeans.