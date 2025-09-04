EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Harry Styles' $16MILLION Sex Toys Empire — Which Will Keep New Love Zoë Kravitz Happy in EVERY Way
Harry Styles has quietly built a global empire of perfume, clothing, and sex toys worth more than $16million, and insiders tell RadarOnline.com his new romance with Zoë Kravitz could benefit from every part of it.
The 31-year-old singer has been pausing recording music but has poured his energy into Pleasing, a brand that sells luxury hoodies, high-end scents, and an in-demand line of vibrators and lubricants.
Harry's New Successful Venture Details
Financial filings show the company generated $12.2million in turnover in 2023, while Styles pulled in another $6.5million through endorsements with Gucci, Apple, and Pepsi and royalties from his back catalog.
According to sources close to the firm, just $290,000 came from UK customers, with the bulk of sales driven by devoted fans overseas.
One industry insider said: "Harry's vibrators are sold out worldwide, and the lubricants barely stay on shelves. It's a business that looks lighthearted on the surface, but the margins are extremely strong."
Keeping Zoë Happy
Another claimed: "Zoë will be happy with his cash, and his toys and lube in the bedroom. She loves sex and admires how Harry has turned intimacy into a serious business model. He's a very lucky man and has met his match in her."
Styles and Kravitz, 36, are in the early stages of a relationship after being spotted together at Rita's Bistro in London last week.
Diners claim they were seated in a quiet corner and at one point "snigged the face off each other."
One onlooker added: "Harry and Zoë were snogging like teenagers. They didn't seem to care who saw them."
Just days later, the pair were photographed in Rome, walking arm in arm on a Sunday afternoon.
Their date reportedly followed the premiere of Kravitz's new film Caught Stealing in Leicester Square, London, which she attended alongside co-stars Matt Smith and Austin Butler.
'There's Definitely Chemistry Between Them'
A source who attended the screening said: "She and Harry walked in together – it was definitely a date, they make a gorgeous couple."
Another commented: "It's still early, but Harry looks very comfortable with Zoë – she brings out his playful side."
Kravitz has been the subject of speculation in recent weeks after being spotted at a Paris bar with Butler.
Witnesses described them drinking, hugging, and leaning in close during a late-night gathering at Dragon, a popular hotspot.
One said: "There's definitely chemistry between them and they're loving spending time together promoting the movie."
Despite those rumors, Styles appears unfazed. Friends suggest he is determined to make his new relationship work.
One claimed: "Harry is ready for something serious. He has the money, the brand, and the time now that he's not touring. Zoë fits right into that picture."
Financial documents show income from Styles' Pleasing company is funneled into Erskine Records Limited, his London-based holding company.
Alongside the $12.2million turnover, Styles received $857,998 in royalties and $1.5million in recording income in 2023.
With most of his profits generated abroad, analysts describe him as one of the most internationally bankable British musicians of his generation.
But to those close to him, it is his pivot to a lifestyle brand – built on the unlikely foundation of vibrators and scented candles – that may define his next era.
As one confidant put it: "Harry has cracked a market few artists dare enter. He's laughing all the way to the bank, and Zoë is now laughing with him."