EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Harry Styles' $16MILLION Sex Toys Empire — Which Will Keep New Love Zoë Kravitz Happy in EVERY Way

Another claimed: "Zoë will be happy with his cash, and his toys and lube in the bedroom. She loves sex and admires how Harry has turned intimacy into a serious business model. He's a very lucky man and has met his match in her."

Styles and Kravitz, 36, are in the early stages of a relationship after being spotted together at Rita's Bistro in London last week.

Diners claim they were seated in a quiet corner and at one point "snigged the face off each other."

One onlooker added: "Harry and Zoë were snogging like teenagers. They didn't seem to care who saw them."

Just days later, the pair were photographed in Rome, walking arm in arm on a Sunday afternoon.

Their date reportedly followed the premiere of Kravitz's new film Caught Stealing in Leicester Square, London, which she attended alongside co-stars Matt Smith and Austin Butler.