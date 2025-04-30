EXCLUSIVE: Friends Fear Zoë Kravitz ‘On Fast Track to Heartbreak’ With ‘Playboy’ Austin Butler

Austin Butler's playboy image is affecting his new relationship with his latest squeeze, Zoë Kravitz, whose friends are worried she's on the fast track to heartbreak, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources said Kravitz, 36, has been on the rebound ever since her breakup with Magic Mike star Channing Tatum.

Now she's all shook up by the 33-year-old Elvis hunk, but Butler has her pals seeing major red flags.