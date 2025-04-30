Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Friends Fear Zoë Kravitz ‘On Fast Track to Heartbreak’ With ‘Playboy’ Austin Butler

Zoe Kravitz may face heartbreak as friends worry about her romance with playboy Austin Butler.

April 30 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Austin Butler's playboy image is affecting his new relationship with his latest squeeze, Zoë Kravitz, whose friends are worried she's on the fast track to heartbreak, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources said Kravitz, 36, has been on the rebound ever since her breakup with Magic Mike star Channing Tatum.

Now she's all shook up by the 33-year-old Elvis hunk, but Butler has her pals seeing major red flags.

Channing Tatum's clean-cut legacy casts a shadow over Zoë Kravitz's new flame, Austin Butler.

The insider said: "Channing was a good, clean-cut influence, and everyone around her wanted that to last. But now she seems to be going in another direction with Austin.

"He has a reputation as a party boy, and it's well known he's massively into drinking and late nights and a very big influence on the people around him."

The two met last fall while filming their upcoming thriller, Caught Stealing, and quickly became close, according to an insider.

While one source said they are not romantically involved, another source said they are in a "full-blown romance."

Kaia Gerber and Vanessa Hudgens are just a few names in Butler's high-profile dating past.

"Zoë is telling people around her he could be ‘the one,’" the source said.

"She loves that he's artistic and passionate, and she doesn't care about his history of dating famous women."

Butler's previous girlfriends include model Kaia Gerber and Aussie star Olivia DeJonge, plus he's also been linked to actresses Lily-Rose Depp and Vanessa Hudgens.

"No one wants to see Zoë with Austin," said the source. "Yes, he's charming and talented, but he's also a rogue."

