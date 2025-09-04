EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein's Terrified Butler Fears He's Next on 'Hit List' As He Declares There's 'No Way' Pedophile's Jail Death Was Suicide

Valdson Vieira Cotrin, 64, who worked as Epstein's manservant , chauffeur, and cook in Paris for nearly two decades, said he still cannot accept the official ruling of suicide .

Jeffrey Epstein 's longtime ex-butler says he is haunted by fear he will be the next victim of a murder cover-up, insisting there is "no way" the disgraced financier took his own life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Epstein’s ex-butler, Valdson Vieira Cotrin, says he fears being the next victim of a cover-up.

Speaking publicly for the first time, Cotrin described Epstein as upbeat and planning for the future before his arrest and subsequent death in a New York jail in August 2019.

"I am like his brother (Mark Epstein.) I don't believe this was suicide. He loved life too much," Cotrin said.

The ex-servant, who managed Epstein's lavish townhouse on Avenue Foch, added he had last seen the financier just before he was detained.

"I drove him to Le Bourget. It was a Saturday, because on Monday he was supposed to appear before the judge regarding all these accusations," he said.