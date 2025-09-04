EXCLUSIVE: Kathy Griffin's Decades-old Grudge Against Joan Rivers Revealed 11 Years After the Brutally Blunt 'Fashion Police' Host's Death

Kathy Griffin has been dissed by insiders who claimed she held a grudge against her mentor, Joan Rivers, and failed to support her in life and death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Rivers died aged 81 at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City on September 4, 2014. She had been placed in a medically induced coma after she stopped breathing during a routine medical procedure to treat her raspy voice and acid reflux. Her cause of death was ruled a lack of oxygen to her brain.

While Griffin, 64, was said to be devastated by Rivers' death, sources said they weren't surprised to hear she snubbed a recent tribute to the trailblazing female comedian.