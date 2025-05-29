EXCLUSIVE: Kathy Griffin's Life 'In a Kamikaze Tailspin' As She's 'Driving Herself into the Ground By Panicking Over Her Career and Personal Life'
Funnygal Kathy Griffin is looking unrecognizable and downright scary in shocking new photos – and RadarOnline.com can reveal her pals fear she's not out of the woods yet after her terrifying cancer ordeal.
"She still looks so frail that friends fear she will collapse at any time," our source said.
The 64-year-old My Life on the D-List comic beat lung cancer in 2021, but it's been one health setback after another in the years since.
And the stand-up toughie needed two vocal cord implant surgeries after hers became paralyzed following a 2021 operation where doctors removed half a cancerous left lung.
Trump Trauma
And on April 7, Griffin revealed she'd just had another huge surgery.
"Happy Monday! I had a hysterectomy on Friday, that's right, they took out the uterus, the fallopian tubes & the ovaries. Pre-cancerous, blah blah blah," she posted to Instagram.
As readers know, the controversial comedian came unglued in 2017 after Tinseltown canceled her for posting a picture of herself holding up a mock severed head of President Donald Trump.
"She's clearly losing hair from the lingering PTSD of that backlash and the top of her head is very thin and even bare in one spot," an insider said – adding the stress of the cancellation has taken a toll on Griffin's health.
The source, who saw Griffin on May 2 taking a walk with a friend while looking gaunt and sickly, said her appearance has pals questioning if she's pushing herself too far.
Our insider added: "While it’s great that she wants to get out for walks, it may be too much too soon, and they want her to take it easy. But she's such a bullheaded personality, it's hard to pen her in.
"She's doing her best to recover, but you just have to take one look at her to see how extremely vulnerable and delicate she is right now."