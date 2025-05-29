EXCLUSIVE: Kathy Griffin's Life 'In a Kamikaze Tailspin' As She's 'Driving Herself into the Ground By Panicking Over Her Career and Personal Life'

Funnygal Kathy Griffin is looking unrecognizable and downright scary in shocking new photos – and RadarOnline.com can reveal her pals fear she's not out of the woods yet after her terrifying cancer ordeal.

"She still looks so frail that friends fear she will collapse at any time," our source said.

The 64-year-old My Life on the D-List comic beat lung cancer in 2021, but it's been one health setback after another in the years since.

And the stand-up toughie needed two vocal cord implant surgeries after hers became paralyzed following a 2021 operation where doctors removed half a cancerous left lung.