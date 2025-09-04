EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston's Sex Secrets — How Unlucky-in-Love 'Friends' Actress is 'Reveling in Marathon Tantric Sessions and Epic Healing Talks' With New Hypnotist Lover Jim Curtis
Jennifer Aniston is said to be embracing a new "sex chapter" in her life with hypnotist Jim Curtis, with friends telling RadarOnline.com the pair have bonded over marathon tantric sessions and hours-long conversations about "spiritual healing."
Aniston, 56, who has often faced public scrutiny over her high-profile breakups, was photographed last month on holiday in Mallorca, Spain, with Curtis, 49.
A New Chapter For Aniston
Pictures showed the couple looking close on a yacht, joined at points by Aniston's long-time friend Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka.
Curtis, who calls himself a "transformational coach and hypnotherapist," has reportedly helped Aniston explore new forms of intimacy and mindfulness.
A source claimed: "Jim is very transparent about his practices with tantra and meditation, and he's introduced Jen to a new way of connecting.
"Their bond goes beyond physical chemistry – they spend long stretches in deep conversations, breathwork, and sound baths. Jen says he helps her recognize her patterns and work through them."
'Their Connection Was Impossible To Ignore'
Tantra, which originates in India, is often linked in the West to sex, but it also emphasizes mindfulness and spiritual enlightenment.
Musicians such as Sting have famously spoken about its benefits.
For Aniston, insiders say, the appeal lies in both intimacy and the focus on healing.
They claimed: "What began as a friendship gradually developed, simply because their connection was impossible to ignore."
Curtis, who has more than half a million Instagram followers, frequently posts inspirational messages.
He is the author of the self-help book Shift: Quantum Manifestation Guide: A Workbook for Coding a New Consciousness, which Aniston promoted on social media earlier this year.
According to friends, Aniston has been following his work online for two years, long before their relationship turned romantic.
Aniston Has A 'Sense Of Safety' With Her New Man
The Friends star has had a turbulent history with love. She married Brad Pitt in 2000, with the pair becoming one of Hollywood's most-watched couples, before divorcing in 2005.
Pitt later married Angelina Jolie, whom he met while filming Mr & Mrs Smith.
In 2015, Aniston wed actor and filmmaker Justin Theroux, but the marriage ended after three years. Since then, she has largely kept her dating life private.
Sources say Curtis represents a break from Aniston's past celebrity choices.
One added: "Jen says Jim gives her a sense of safety, without the drama or inconsistency. She was looking for someone who had done their own inner work – Jim has, and that's something she really values."
Aniston has long engaged with spiritual practices. For more than 30 years, she has participated in a "goddess circle" with female friends, a ritual of setting intentions and reflecting.
With Curtis, those interests appear to have deepened. A source said: "He's grown, smart, and undeniably handsome. Jen feels he meets all her expectations."
According to friends, Aniston has started bringing Curtis into her close circle of friends.
The insider added: "She's put her heart into this and wants him fully involved in her life. Jen feels she's finally found someone aligned with her stage of life – she's genuinely happy."