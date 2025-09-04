Naked Photos, Erotic Art and a Dental Chair: Inside Sex Fiend Jeffrey Epstein's Florida 'House of Horrors' as Huge Trove of New Evidence is Released
Jeffrey Epstein's Palm Beach, Florida home was a de facto shrine to himself, Radaronline.com can report, with photos of himself and naked or nearly naked women covering the walls, desks and furniture.
A video walkthrough of the home has just been released as part of a massive evidence dump by the House Oversight Committee, as calls continue for the U.S. government to release all of the Epstein files.
The lakefront mansion, which was completely demolished in 2020, was a total of 14,223 square feet. Epstein paid $2.5million for the house in 1990. After its razing, the land sold for $26million and a new home is currently being built there.
Epstein's home featured six bedrooms and 7 1/2 bathrooms. The two-story house featured a living room and patio with views of the Intracoastal Waterway, an elevator, West Indies-style architecture, a cabana and a separate building used by his staff.
The financier allegedly used the home as his personal sex dungeon, and was accused of sexually assaulting underage girls there, as well as his homes in New York, New Mexico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Erotic Arts and Crafts
The decor inside the home was clean and inviting. Multiple desks were placed in several of the bedrooms, along with a personal gym and garage filled with exotic cars and a motorcycle.
The walls were plastered with erotic pieces of art, while scandalous photos of women in various stages of undress could be seen throughout the house, placed in frames in bathrooms, hallways, the gym, and several offices.
There were also over a dozen pictures, paintings and drawings of Epstein's long-time lover and madame Ghislaine Maxwell – including one snap on a desk in which she was lying naked on a beach.
Perhaps most unusual in the home was one room transformed into a mini dental office, complete with drills, mirrors and other equipment.
It's not clear how Epstein used the setup, but there has been speculation the alleged sex trafficker insisted on his girls having their teeth bleached sporadically.
New Evidence Dropped
The video tour was just one of 33,295 files related to the late pedophile's 2019 death the government released Tuesday night.
Along with the newly-released video footage, authorities also released flight logs from between 2000 and 2014 detailing Epstein's travels.
The trove of information also included interview transcripts from Maxwell, as well as various redacted interviews, court documents and collected evidence.
Notably, there are photos of Epstein and Maxwell meeting Pope John Paul II and the notorious madam with Cuban dictator Fidel Castro.
New York Raid
A similar raid of Epstein's New York home revealed shelves full of labeled binders, which are believed to be filled with the names of some of the young girls and women Epstein is alleged to have trafficked.
CDs and hard drives filled with photos and videos of the alleged debauchery were also unearthed, as was a giant safe found in a closet that contained cash and a collection of passports.
For years, the call has grown for the government to release any and all documents that could reveal some of the juiciest names on the Epstein lists.