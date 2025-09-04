Naked Photos, Erotic Art and a Dental Chair: Inside Sex Fiend Jeffrey Epstein's Florida 'House of Horrors' as Huge Trove of New Evidence is Released

A video walkthrough of the home has just been released as part of a massive evidence dump by the House Oversight Committee, as calls continue for the U.S. government to release all of the Epstein files .

Jeffrey Epstein 's Palm Beach, Florida home was a de facto shrine to himself, Radaronline.com can report, with photos of himself and naked or nearly naked women covering the walls, desks and furniture.

The lakefront mansion, which was completely demolished in 2020, was a total of 14,223 square feet. Epstein paid $2.5million for the house in 1990. After its razing, the land sold for $26million and a new home is currently being built there.

Epstein's home featured six bedrooms and 7 1/2 bathrooms. The two-story house featured a living room and patio with views of the Intracoastal Waterway, an elevator, West Indies-style architecture, a cabana and a separate building used by his staff.

The financier allegedly used the home as his personal sex dungeon, and was accused of sexually assaulting underage girls there, as well as his homes in New York, New Mexico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.