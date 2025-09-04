EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise 'Sends Paranoid Warning to Ex Katie Holmes to Stay Out of His Life' After Actress 'Stalks' His New Romance With Ana de Armas
Tom Cruise has delivered a stark warning to ex-wife Katie Holmes after she "stalked" his new romance with Ana de Armas, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Cruise, 63, is currently enjoying a career renaissance – and a new romance with de Armas, 37.
Did Katie 'Like" A Photo of Her Ex With His New Girlfriend?
With Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part Two released in May, a Top Gun sequel in development, and an honorary Lifetime Achievement Award from the Oscars due in November, he remains one of Hollywood's most bankable stars.
Away from the screen, his private life has also been making headlines, after Cruise was linked earlier this year to actor de Armas, his co-star in the upcoming supernatural thriller Deeper.
But his ex-wife Holmes, 46, unexpectedly entered the picture in April when she "liked" an Instagram post by a national newspaper featuring images of Cruise and de Armas dining together at London's KOL restaurant for her birthday.
Tom's 'Reaction' Revealed
Holmes quickly reversed the action, but not before the gesture had been widely noticed.
One fan wrote online: "Katie Holmes liked his post… did anyone else notice that?"
Another added: "We've all been there – you're told 'Don't like it' and you accidentally do. Poor Katie."
Cruise, however, is said to view the episode far more seriously.
A source close to the actor claimed: "Tom and Katie haven't been in contact for years, so he was shocked to find out she was engaging with posts about him and basically stalking his new romance. He sees it as desperate and unsettling.
"He's been very clear that he doesn't want her involved in his life at all, and is prepared to send her that message through their people."
Tom And Katie's Post-Relationship Blues
EXCLUSIVE: Oasis' Family Abuse Nightmare — The Dark Secrets of Noel and Liam Gallagher's Brutally Violent Childhood Laid Bare As Band Launches Monster U.S. Tour
Holmes and Cruise married in 2006 and divorced in 2012, with Holmes later taking sole custody of their daughter, Suri, now 19.
Reports at the time suggested she fled their home with an elaborate escape plan, including a secret apartment and burner phone, amid concerns over Cruise's ties to the Church of Scientology.
He was ordered to pay $400,000 annually in child support, a commitment that ended when Suri turned 18 last year.
A source claimed: "Tom still hasn't let go of how their marriage ended. It was harsh – one moment they were together, and the next she had left with attorneys already lined up.
"To him, it felt like a betrayal. While he's rekindled a friendship with his ex Nicole Kidman, it's not the same with Katie. He wants no connection with her."
Cruise's relationship with de Armas has intensified since February, when the pair were first spotted on a Valentine's Day dinner in London's Soho.
They have since been photographed boarding private jets, dining at exclusive venues such as Annabel's club and attending David Beckham's birthday party together.
Friends say Cruise hopes for a future with de Armas, possibly even a family.
"The timing is terrible," the insider claimed.
"Tom is in a good place – his career is thriving, and he's finally found balance. The last thing he needs is Katie making news and pulling him back into old drama. Even if it was accidental, he doesn't see it that way. To him, it feels like she's deliberately provoking him."