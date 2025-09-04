EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise 'Sends Paranoid Warning to Ex Katie Holmes to Stay Out of His Life' After Actress 'Stalks' His New Romance With Ana de Armas

Cruise, 63, is currently enjoying a career renaissance – and a new romance with de Armas, 37.

But his ex-wife Holmes, 46, unexpectedly entered the picture in April when she "liked" an Instagram post by a national newspaper featuring images of Cruise and de Armas dining together at London's KOL restaurant for her birthday.

Away from the screen, his private life has also been making headlines, after Cruise was linked earlier this year to actor de Armas, his co-star in the upcoming supernatural thriller Deeper.

With Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part Two released in May, a Top Gun sequel in development, and an honorary Lifetime Achievement Award from the Oscars due in November, he remains one of Hollywood's most bankable stars.

Holmes quickly reversed the action, but not before the gesture had been widely noticed.

One fan wrote online: "Katie Holmes liked his post… did anyone else notice that?"

Another added: "We've all been there – you're told 'Don't like it' and you accidentally do. Poor Katie."

Cruise, however, is said to view the episode far more seriously.

A source close to the actor claimed: "Tom and Katie haven't been in contact for years, so he was shocked to find out she was engaging with posts about him and basically stalking his new romance. He sees it as desperate and unsettling.

"He's been very clear that he doesn't want her involved in his life at all, and is prepared to send her that message through their people."