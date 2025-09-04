EXCLUSIVE: Oasis' Family Abuse Nightmare — The Dark Secrets of Noel and Liam Gallagher's Brutally Violent Childhood Laid Bare As Band Launches Monster U.S. Tour

The Manchester band, led by brothers Noel Gallagher , 58, and Liam Gallagher , 52, launched their first full American tour in more than two decades at the end of August, playing sold-out shows in New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago.

Oasis have returned to America with a blockbuster reunion tour, but behind the sing-along anthems lies a childhood marred by violence and escape, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Oasis return to America with their Live '25 reunion tour.

He said: "He beat the talent into me." Delivered in a flat, detached tone, the remark captured both the cold reality of his childhood and the survival instinct that fueled the music.

We can reveal in the 2016 documentary Supersonic , Noel reflected on his father’s brutality as he and Liam grew up in a grim urban estate.

Yet their story is rooted not just in stadium euphoria, but in the bruises of a family history that still shadows them.

Their Live '25 run, which stretches coast to coast through October, is being billed as one of the year’s biggest rock tours.

The band's music was shaped by a turbulent childhood in Manchester.

Biographer John Harris, who has followed the group since 1994, said: "Ireland and Manchester were the twin engines behind Oasis. Out of chaos came freedom – and those songs still carry it."

The Gallagher brothers grew up in Burnage, south Manchester, the sons of Irish immigrants.

Their father, Thomas Gallagher, originally from Co Meath, met their mother, Peggy, from Co Mayo, at an Irish social club in 1964.

Within months, they were married, but Peggy quickly realized she had married an angry, violent drinker.

"Three weeks in, she knew it was the greatest mistake of her life," Harris said.

The violence was constant. Noel, born in 1967, bore the brunt, while Liam, born in 1972, was largely spared.

Older brother Paul, born in 1966 – who is now facing a string of rape and sexual assault charges amid his millionaire brothers' hit tour – witnessed the same cycles of rage.