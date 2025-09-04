Bindi Irwin, 27, Undergoes Emergency Surgery After String of Health Issues Ahead of Father's 19th Death Anniversary
Bindi Irwin was said to be "heartbroken" after plans to honor her late father, Steve Irwin, were derailed by emergency surgery, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Bindi traveled from Australia to Las Vegas, Nevada, with her mom, Terri, to attend the annual Steve Irwin Gala, but ended up at the hospital instead when her appendix ruptured.
Younger brother Robert, 21, said even amid her severe pain, Bindi still planned on attending the event but was shut down by her surgeon.
Bindi Rushed to Hospital For Emergency Surgery
While Bindi's surgery was successful, the ordeal shook up the close-knit family as they prepared to mourn the 19th anniversary of Steve's death in a freak stingray attack on September 4, 2006.
He said: "She's going to be OK, but surgery – out of all the things we were ready for, that was not one of them. She came to Las Vegas and was ready to put on a brave face. She said, 'I'm just going to tough it out.'
"But the surgeon told her, 'Your appendix is going. It's got to come out."
Bindi's emergency surgery in May marked the latest in a string of health issues the 27-year-old has suffered in recent years.
Bindi Reveals Endometriosis Battle on Instagram
In March 2023, Bindi revealed she was diagnosed with endometriosis in a powerful Instagram post. She said the diagnosis was the result of "13 years of fighting for answers" after doctors continuously dismissed her intense symptoms for normal period pain.
According to the Mayo Clinic, endometriosis is an "often-painful condition in which tissue that is similar to the inner lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus," and can impact the "ovaries, fallopian tubes and the tissue lining the pelvis" as well as cause fertility issues.
The Crocodile Hunter's daughter said she debated sharing her diagnosis, but ultimately "it came down to the responsibility I feel to share my story for other women who need help."
Bindi Undergoes Surgery For Endometriosis
Bindi wrote in the caption: "For 10yrs I've struggled with insurmountable fatigue, pain & nausea. Trying to remain a positive person & hide the pain has been a very long road. These last 10yrs have included many tests, doctors' visits, scans, etc."
After finally finding answers, Bindi agreed to surgery. She confessed: "Going in for surgery was scary, but I knew I couldn't live like I was. Every part of my life was getting torn apart because of the pain."
During surgery, doctors "found 37 lesions," some of which were "very deep" and "difficult to remove," as well as "a chocolate cyst."
She credited support from her family, friends, and fans for allowing her to live through the agonizing pain.
During her most recent medical procedure, Bindi revealed doctors removed over a dozen more lesions from her body.
Bindi shared the health update in a video posted to Instagram. She wrote in the caption: "Surgery was a success. My appendix was removed, along with another 14 lesions (after having 37 endometriosis lesions and a cyst removed two years ago). I also had a repair to a large hernia I acquired through childbirth four years ago. Thankfully, I am on the road to recovery."
She also gave a shoutout to her brother for making their late father proud by hosting the gala and doing "such an incredible job raising funds and awareness for Wildlife Warriors."