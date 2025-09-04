Bindi Irwin, 27, Undergoes Emergency Surgery After String of Health Issues Ahead of Father's 19th Death Anniversary

While Bindi's surgery was successful, the ordeal shook up the close-knit family as they prepared to mourn the 19th anniversary of Steve's death in a freak stingray attack on September 4, 2006.

He said: "She's going to be OK, but surgery – out of all the things we were ready for, that was not one of them. She came to Las Vegas and was ready to put on a brave face. She said, 'I'm just going to tough it out.'

"But the surgeon told her, 'Your appendix is going. It's got to come out."

Bindi's emergency surgery in May marked the latest in a string of health issues the 27-year-old has suffered in recent years.