Bindi Irwin Rushed to the Hospital for Emergency Surgery Due to Ruptured Appendix
Bindi Irwin, the daughter of the late wildlife icon Steve Irwin, found herself absent from the annual Steve Irwin Gala Fundraiser in Las Vegas on May 10, following an emergency surgery to remove a ruptured appendix, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The unexpected health scare brought an outpouring of concern from fans and family alike.
Robert Irwin, Bindi's younger brother, shared the troubling news during an interview and said: "She's going to be OK, but surgery — out of all the things we were ready for, that was not one of them."
The 21-year-old confirmed his sister had initially made the journey to Vegas, eager to participate in the gala that has been running since 2002, aimed at raising funds for global conservation efforts. However, fate took a sudden turn when her health took precedence.
Bindi and Robert's mother, Terri Irwin, also missed the memorial event to help take care of her daughter.
Robert confirmed: "(Bindi) was ready to come to the gala, put on a brave face in a lot of discomfort and a lot of pain and said, 'Nope, I'm just going to tough it out, I'm going to go for it.' But the surgeon said, 'No, your appendix is going. That thing's gotta come out.'
"Health has to come first. She's very sad. She's devastated that she and Mom can't be here, but I know she'll make a speedy recovery."
Earlier this year, Bindi, 26, revealed her struggles with endometriosis, a condition she had battled for a decade, which at one point left her questioning her own health.
In a recent interview, she highlighted the stigma and misunderstanding often faced by those with chronic pain: "At one point in my journey, I was told that it was all in my head by a doctor."
The Steve Irwin Gala, named in memory of the late "Crocodile Hunter", has become a cornerstone event in the wildlife conservation community.
The Irwin family has always been deeply intertwined with the cause of wildlife conservation, and Bindi's dedication to their father's legacy remains unwavering.
On social media, she had been looking forward to raising funds and awareness for Wildlife Warriors, the charity organization founded by her parents.
Though unable to attend, she paid tribute to her father alongside her mother and brother just a day prior and expressed her deep-seated dedication to their cause.
She took to Instagram and wrote to her dad: "To the world, you will forever be remembered as the greatest Wildlife Warrior.
"To me, you'll always be the most incredible dad, and now our family's guiding light. I love you and I miss you every day."