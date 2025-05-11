Bindi Irwin Rushed to the Hospital for Emergency Surgery Due to Ruptured Appendix

Robert Irwin, Bindi's younger brother, shared the troubling news during an interview and said: "She's going to be OK, but surgery — out of all the things we were ready for, that was not one of them."

The 21-year-old confirmed his sister had initially made the journey to Vegas, eager to participate in the gala that has been running since 2002, aimed at raising funds for global conservation efforts. However, fate took a sudden turn when her health took precedence.

Bindi and Robert's mother, Terri Irwin, also missed the memorial event to help take care of her daughter.

Robert confirmed: "(Bindi) was ready to come to the gala, put on a brave face in a lot of discomfort and a lot of pain and said, 'Nope, I'm just going to tough it out, I'm going to go for it.' But the surgeon said, 'No, your appendix is going. That thing's gotta come out.'

"Health has to come first. She's very sad. She's devastated that she and Mom can't be here, but I know she'll make a speedy recovery."