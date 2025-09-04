Kate Middleton Debuts Shocking New Look During First Joint Appearance with Husband Prince William In Months — as Couple Preps to Take Over The Throne From 'Dying' King Charles

Many royal fans were just happy to have Middleton back on the job and appearing healthy after she revealed she was still suffering the effects of her cancer battle.

The princess confirmed her diagnosis with the disease in March 2024, after undergoing major abdominal surgery two months prior. She stepped back from royal duties while undergoing treatment, making exceptions for Trooping the Color and the Wimbledon finals.

Middleton announced in September 2024 that she had completed chemotherapy and was "doing everything I can to stay cancer-free for as long as possible." She added how her "path to recovery and full recovery is long, and I must continue to take every day as it comes."

In January, Middleton revealed her cancer was in remission, but told royal fans during a July appearance that she was still struggling.

"You have to find your new normal and that takes time ... and it's a roller coaster, it's not smooth, like you expect it to be. But the reality is you go through hard times," she shared about her recovery.