Kate Middleton Debuts Shocking New Look During First Joint Appearance with Husband Prince William In Months — as Couple Preps to Take Over The Throne From 'Dying' King Charles

Kate Middeton debuted a dramaticcally lighter blonde hair color during her first royal appearance of the fall.

Sept. 4 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Kate Middleton debuted a controversial new blonde look on her first outing since the royal family's summer break, looking sun-kissed after her time away from the spotlight, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Princess of Wales, 43, and husband Prince William, 43, paid a joint visit to London's Natural History Museum, checking out the facility's newly transformed gardens. Middleton became a royal patron of the museum in 2013.

Blonde Bombshell

Middleton has never gone fully blonde during her 14 years as a member of the royal family.

Middleton has always worn her natural, dark chestnut tresses throughout her life as a royal, occasionally adding slight golden highlights.

The outdoor lover is now a full-on blonde, with her hair more than just lightened by the sun. Her honey locks were the talk of Middleton's appearance, where she donned an autumnal look featuring an olive-green Ralph Lauren tweed blazer, a white collared shirt, dark green trousers, and brown suede loafers.

The museum visit marked Middleton's first occasion wearing her blonde locks to a public event. She was photographed with her new look while driving to church in Scotland with her family, while they were on their summer break at Balmoral Castle in August.

Royal Fans Divided Over Blonde Look

Middleton's honey-blonde locks caught the sunlight during her royal visit.

The prince and princess shared more photos from their visit on their Instagram page, writing, "Even with the rain, it was great seeing how the gardens and National Education Nature Park programme are helping young people to connect to nature, combining outdoor learning with wellbeing activities."

However, the comments featured plenty of opinions about Middleton's new hairstyle.

"Don’t like the new hair color. The darker hair was more flattering," one user complained. A second person wrote: "Not loving the new look but glad she's out and about and better."

Several followers speculated that Middleton was wearing a wig and that it wasn't her real hair.

But the mother of three did have a few fans of her new locks, with a user cheering, "Princess Catherine, you look so beautiful with blonde hair!"

Trying to Find a 'New Normal'

The museum outing marked the Prince and Princess of Wales' first royal appearance of the fall.

Many royal fans were just happy to have Middleton back on the job and appearing healthy after she revealed she was still suffering the effects of her cancer battle.

The princess confirmed her diagnosis with the disease in March 2024, after undergoing major abdominal surgery two months prior. She stepped back from royal duties while undergoing treatment, making exceptions for Trooping the Color and the Wimbledon finals.

Middleton announced in September 2024 that she had completed chemotherapy and was "doing everything I can to stay cancer-free for as long as possible." She added how her "path to recovery and full recovery is long, and I must continue to take every day as it comes."

In January, Middleton revealed her cancer was in remission, but told royal fans during a July appearance that she was still struggling.

"You have to find your new normal and that takes time ... and it's a roller coaster, it's not smooth, like you expect it to be. But the reality is you go through hard times," she shared about her recovery.

Taking a Step Back

Middleton used her summer break to rest from the strain of royal duties as she recovers from cancer.

“Behind closed doors, she's still struggling emotionally and tires a lot more easily; it’s taking longer to readjust to royal life after her cancer treatment,” a palace insider claimed in August.

Fortunately, Middleton and William were able to retreat from royal duties and spend a month with their young family before their three children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, returned to school.

"She’s still not back to where she was before her diagnosis, and she’s not sure she ever will be, which is why she’s told William she needs a decent break before term starts in September. She’s unofficially stepped back from royal duties this summer – and of course, William is wholly supportive," the source claimed.

The couple may have to take on more royal duties as William's father, King Charles III, continues to battle cancer. The monarch is still undergoing treatment, amid fears that his condition is worsening following the king's diagnosis in early 2024.

