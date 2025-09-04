Prince Harry Hopes Princess Diana Will 'Save' Him — How the Exiled Royal Plans to 'Revive' His Struggling Production Company With Documentary About His Mom's Death

According to a report, Harry's new deal with Netflix includes producing a documentary about the beloved princess, who died in a fatal car crash on August 31, 1997.

A source claimed: "It feels like a divine intervention for Harry. He and Meghan were facing a humiliating cast-off from Netflix, so for Harry, it's like his mom's still saving his bacon, right when he needs it most. Even after all these years, he is convinced that her spirit guides and protects him.

"Diana continues to be his 'guardian angel,' and he plans on doing a flawless job of honoring her memory in this documentary. It's given him a new lease on life, and he's already been pouring his heart into a vision board."

"He's got no choice really, it's the only project Netflix is interested in," the insider claimed.

Despite multiple failed projects on the giant streaming service, Harry and Markle reportedly signed a new "multi-year, first look deal," which would give Netflix a first option on proposals from the couple's Archewell production company.