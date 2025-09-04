Prince Harry Hopes Princess Diana Will 'Save' Him — How the Exiled Royal Plans to 'Revive' His Struggling Production Company With Documentary About His Mom's Death
Prince Harry is believed to be producing a new Netflix documentary all about his late mother, Princess Diana, even though the new project may ruffle the royal family's feathers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 40-year-old had been trying to make some progress in getting himself and his wife, Meghan Markle, back into his family's good graces after the couple abandoned their duties and fled to Los Angeles in 2020.
What's The Doc All About?
According to a report, Harry's new deal with Netflix includes producing a documentary about the beloved princess, who died in a fatal car crash on August 31, 1997.
A source claimed: "It feels like a divine intervention for Harry. He and Meghan were facing a humiliating cast-off from Netflix, so for Harry, it's like his mom's still saving his bacon, right when he needs it most. Even after all these years, he is convinced that her spirit guides and protects him.
"Diana continues to be his 'guardian angel,' and he plans on doing a flawless job of honoring her memory in this documentary. It's given him a new lease on life, and he's already been pouring his heart into a vision board."
"He's got no choice really, it's the only project Netflix is interested in," the insider claimed.
Despite multiple failed projects on the giant streaming service, Harry and Markle reportedly signed a new "multi-year, first look deal," which would give Netflix a first option on proposals from the couple's Archewell production company.
Will It Save Harry?
According to the new source, Netflix is aiming to run a series of specials about Diana in time for her death's 30th anniversary.
They claimed: "It’s probably the only thing that saved the deal with Harry and Meghan. A Diana documentary exclusively produced and narrated by her son will be a huge hit, way bigger than 10 of Meghan's kitchen puff pieces."
Markle's show, With Love, Meghan, has failed to resonate with viewers.
Friends close to Harry claim the project is a "deeply personal project and one he's wanted to do ever since they left the UK."
How Does Prince William Feel About It?
"It's his passion project to pay tribute to his mom and show everyone the truth behind all the controversy," the insider said. "Meghan's just as excited about the project – she knows it's something that could revive Archewell Productions."
While Harry is said to be all about the upcoming documentary, his older brother, Prince William, is not as happy, the source made clear.
They claimed: "William and Harry made a pact not to cash in on their mother's memory. Sadly, William expected something like this – subsequently, he's completely prepared, and Netflix might want to reconsider."
The future kind is also believed to be working on his own project about his mother.
"Anything Harry can do, William can do it much better,” the source claimed. "He's already got in place approvals to do an official royal documentary on his mom. With the help of Kate (Middleton), he's compiled several terabytes of material that's completely exclusive. Add that to an intimate interview with his father, and who cares about Harry sobbing through footage he's seen?"
The insider added: "As an authorized royal documentary, it's also considered historical text and will rewrite any Elizabeth Arden cold cream stories Harry comes up with."
Harry's documentary may also get in the way of his reconciliation hopes with his family, as a previous source claimed: "Harry is obsessed with revenge. This documentary he's planning with Netflix to come out on the 30th anniversary of Diana's death, will be horrific and full of personal revelations that will shock (King) Charles to his core."
They added: "Harry wants to shine a light on the disastrous marriage, and the fallout will make Charles want nothing to do with peace talks. The King will see it as betrayal all over again."