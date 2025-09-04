Steve Irwin's Widow Terri Confesses 'You Don't Ever Get Over Grief' as She Mourns Her Late Husband 19 Years After 'The Crocodile Hunter's' Stingray Death

Beloved conservationist and TV show host Steve Irwin may have been killed 19 years ago in a freak accident, but his death remains a fresh wound for his widow Terri, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Few celebrity deaths have shocked the world in the way Steve's passing did on September 4, 2006, when the wildlife expert was killed after a stingray's barb pierced his chest. The Crocodile Hunter was only 44 years old.

While reflecting on the almost two decades that have passed since her husband's death, Terri, 61, confessed the loss never gets easier because "you don't ever get over grief."