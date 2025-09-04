Bruce Willis' Wife Reveals Actor's Heartbreaking Wish — As His Fight With Dementia Takes Crucial Turn

A family source told the Daily Mail: "He is going downhill fast," adding, he "doesn't know some faces" anymore.

Willis's five daughters "are all spending as much time with him as they can," the insider continued. "He lights up when he sees his children."

The star's second wife Emma, 47, made the painful decision to relocate Willis in order to get the best possible treatment and the move has been backed by ex-wife Demi Moore and their three adult children, Rumer, 37, Scout, 34, and Tallulah, 31.

The insider added: "There is no drama. The whole family like and support the way she is looking after Bruce. They feel he is very well taken care of. They're all dedicated to making his quality of life as good as possible."