EXCLUSIVE: Katie Holmes' Scientology Warning to Tom Cruise's New 'Girlfriend' Ana de Armas Revealed — 'She Sees the Writing on the Wall'

Katie Holmes is fretting Ana de Armas, center, will be impacted by Tom Cruise's ongoing Scientology obsession.

June 12 2025, Published 8:30 a.m. ET

Katie Holmes has stayed silent on her stormy relationship with Tom Cruise for more than a decade – but now she has a message for Ana de Armas: "Be very careful."

A source close to Holmes told RadarOnline.com: "Katie has lived through what Ana is now stepping into, and she sees the writing on the wall."

Holmes, 46, who divorced Cruise, 62, in 2012 after six years of marriage, is reportedly uneasy watching his blossoming romance with de Armas, 37, unfold in public.

The pair’s relationship came to light in May when Cruise flew de Armas to London for a private dinner just ahead of her birthday.

Dark Past

The jet-setting and glamorous dinners have drawn comparisons to Cruise’s early courtship of Holmes, including their first date – also believed to have taken place on his private plane.

Holmes is now fearing history will repeat itself – due to Cruise's Scientology obsession.

The actress, who shares a 19-year-old daughter, Suri, with the Top Gun star, is believed to have signed a strict non-disclosure agreement during their divorce, which bars her from speaking openly about their marriage.

Despite this, a friend of the Dawson’s Creek star told us she has been closely following Cruise’s latest romance.

"Katie usually avoids talking about Tom, but she is keeping a very close eye on his new romance as she is genuinely concerned Ana will be brought into his wacky Scientology orbit like she was.

"She knows how damaging to a reputation and career that can be and doesn't want to see Ana harmed as she admires her as an actress and a person."

New Love

Cruise and Holmes made headlines in the early-2000s for their whirlwind romance – engaged just two months after meeting and married by the end of 2006.

However, behind the scenes, Holmes was overwhelmed by the actor’s deep ties to Scientology.

In a 2013 deposition, Cruise confirmed Holmes had filed for divorce in part to "protect Suri from Scientology."

At the time, concerns were circulating about the Church’s Sea Organization, where children as young as 12 were said to be subjected to manual labor and expected to sign lifelong commitments.

The insider claimed Holmes had to develop a detailed plan to leave the marriage, which included a decoy apartment in New York and a burner phone to avoid surveillance.

"Due to his Scientology beliefs and the influence the Church has on his relationships, she had to stage a full-scale escape from him and his weird world," a source said.

Marriage In Spotlight

Now, with Cruise appearing publicly with de Armas – including a high-profile appearance at David Beckham’s recent birthday party – Holmes is said to see parallels to her own experience.

Our source added: "Katie know what it's like to be charmed by Tom in the early stages of a romance.

"It's all private jets, gifts and smiles – but then you see behind the curtain and he starts to lecture partners about Scientology and induct them, and things get very dark, very quickly."

Cruise, who was previously married to Nicole Kidman and Mimi Rogers, has faced long-standing rumors about his alleged vetting of romantic partners in line with brutal Scientology beliefs.

The Church has denied any wrongdoing or influence in Cruise’s personal life.

Holmes, who dated Jamie Foxx for several years after her divorce and has since been linked to chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. and musician Bobby Wooten III, is said to have "moved on" from her experience with Cruise and his cult.

But our insider said she "remains very sceptical" about Cruise’s ability to "maintain a healthy relationship."

They warned: "He can be ultra-controlling and it gets very intense for his lovers."

