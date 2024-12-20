EXCLUSIVE: How Tom Cruise's Bizarre Sound-Proofed Solo Sleeping Set-Up Is 'Turning Off All His Lovers: 'He Disappears After Sex!'

Hollywood hunk Tom Cruise is looking for romance... but he also adores his shut-eye and disappears to a "snoratorium" after making love to his leading ladies.

And his sound-proofed solo-sleeping bolthole is proving a massive turn-off to his lovers as he scours Tinseltown for his latest squeeze, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Mission Impossible star's love of a snore-resistant bedroom first came to light in 2011 when he was married to Katie Holmes after having a bedroom in his LA mansion soundproofed.

And he's since had similar rooms added to his pads across the world.