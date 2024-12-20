EXCLUSIVE: How Tom Cruise's Bizarre Sound-Proofed Solo Sleeping Set-Up Is 'Turning Off All His Lovers: 'He Disappears After Sex!'
Hollywood hunk Tom Cruise is looking for romance... but he also adores his shut-eye and disappears to a "snoratorium" after making love to his leading ladies.
And his sound-proofed solo-sleeping bolthole is proving a massive turn-off to his lovers as he scours Tinseltown for his latest squeeze, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Mission Impossible star's love of a snore-resistant bedroom first came to light in 2011 when he was married to Katie Holmes after having a bedroom in his LA mansion soundproofed.
And he's since had similar rooms added to his pads across the world.
A source told us: "Tom is well-known to snore, and he's had enough lovers across Hollywood for the word to travel...through walls. But him disappearing off to his sound-proofed cell after sex is a massive turn-off for his conquests, so he needs to find someone who is okay with his disappearing acts."
We revealed this week how Cruise has a host of hot Hollywood A-List female celebs in his sights after splitting from his one-armed music star lover.
RadarOnline.com said that Angelina Jolie, 49, and newly single Jennifer Lopez, 55, were high on the list of the 62-year-old hunk's dream partners.
His relationship with Victoria Chanel, 26, fizzled out after he spent the summer with the celebrated singer-songwriter and pianist.
She was spotted with the actor at the Glastonbury Festival in the UK, where she sang with Coldplay.
And she was also seen with the actor when the pair met Bruce Springsteen at a show in London, leading to further speculation that they were romantic.
But they've now parted ways.
Shortly after Cruise and Holmes, now 46, married, it was reported she no longer slept in the same room as him because of his snoring, but he is far from the only culprit.
Famous snorers include British wartime leader Winston Churchill, who had a sleeping disorder, although he was not helped by his weight and fondness for cigars and booze.
Liz Taylor could snore with the best of them, as can 53-year-old David Arquette.
His ex-wife, Courteney Cox, 60, said his nocturnal noises "shook walls."
A source said: "These rooms have been a thing for years. The perfect such room is small, comfortable, and has a double bed to encourage spouses to visit if they are feeling charitable.
"Sometimes it just starts off as a temporary measure, but users find they enjoy their own space, and then word spreads and then everyone with the space wants one.
"The key is making it as silent as you can, inside and outside. Some rooms have fish tanks to cover the noise and soothe the snorer."
Some 45% of adults snore occasionally, and 25% are habitual snorers.
Problem snoring is more frequent in men who are overweight and usually worsens with age.
Judith Sheindlin, TV's Judge Judy, admitted to building a "snoratorium" at her 23-acre estate in Connecticut.
"We have an extra room that we call the snoring room. I have been told that I snore, although I cannot hear myself," said the 82-year-old lawwoman.