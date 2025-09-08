Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Queen Elizabeth II

Royal Bombshell: Disturbing Secret The Queen Took to Her Grave Revealed 3 Years After Monarch's Death — 'Knowing What Happened Tore Elizabeth Up Inside'

Photo of Queen Elizabeth
Source: MEGA

A secret has rocked the royal family three years after Queen Elizabeth's death.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 8 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

A bombshell secret has rocked the royal family three years after the death of longtime monarch Queen Elizabeth II on September 9, 2022, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Long before Prince Harry was branded the Royal Rebel, Elizabeth's younger sister Princess Margaret caused trouble and ruffled feathers with her epic palace bashes, rumored affairs, and insatiable thirst for whiskey.

Article continues below advertisement

Queen Elizabeth's Rumored Deathbed Confession

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Princess Margaret and Queen Elizabeth
Source: MEGA

A royal biographer alleged Princess Margaret suffered from an 'invisible disability' brought on by fetal alcohol syndrome.

Margaret was the opposite of the demure monarch and at times could be quite cruel, even to her friends. Royal biographer Meryle Seacrest claimed in her new book, Princess Margaret and the Curse, her behavior was due to suffering from an "invisible disability" brought on by fetal alcohol syndrome.

A palace insider claimed when Elizabeth died at age 96, she "must have suspected the truth about Margaret's condition at some point."

She added: "Some courtiers even claim the queen confessed the dark family secret on her deathbed. Knowing what happened had to tear Elizabeth up inside, because her sister suffered so much.

"The book is rocking the royal family."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret in the 40s
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed courtiers said Elizabeth confessed to knowing Margaret's secret on her deathbed.

According to the Mayo Clinic, fetal alcohol syndrome is "a condition in a child that results from alcohol exposure during the mother's pregnancy" and can lead to "disabilities related to behavior, learning and thinking, and physical development."

Fetal alcohol syndrome was not identified until 1973, so the Queen Mother likely would have been unaware of the dangers of drinking while pregnant with Margaret, though she did abstain from drinking while carrying Elizabeth. She wrote to her husband, King George VI, that the "sight of wine simply turns me up!"

While Margaret did not suffer the physical signs of fetal alcohol syndrome, she was plagued by mood wings, stunted growth, learning disabilities, migraines, and addiction issues.

Article continues below advertisement

Princess Margaret's Bad Behavior a Symptom of Secret Illness

Photo of Queen Elizabeth
Source: MEGA

Margaret once said her role was to be the 'evil sister' because Queen Elizabeth represented 'all that is good.'

There were other signs too. According to Seacrest, family and nurses thought of Margaret as "naughty, mischievous and provocative" risk-taker, who once purposefully sank her own boat during a rowing lesson.

Margaret earned a reputation as an adult for her unfiltered mouth. She once told Grace Kelly she didn't "look like a movie star," called Elizabeth Taylor's engagement ring "vulgar," and told British model Twiggy her nickname was "unfortunate."

Another disturbing character trait highlighted was Margaret's lack of concern for her physical safety.

Article continues below advertisement

The Queen Kept Sister's Secret to Avoid Bringing 'Shame' to Royal Family

Photo of Queen Elizabeth
Source: MEGA

Insiders claimed Elizabeth kept her sister's secret to avoid bringing 'shame' to the family and her mother's memory.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
photo of meghan markle and kim kardashian

EXCLUSIVE: Keeping Up With... Meghan Markle? 'Diva Duchess' Hopes to Collab With Kim Kardashian as Her Lifestyle Businesses Continue to Flop

Composite photo of Prince Harry and King Charles

Prince Harry's Ultimatum: The Key Moves Needed to Rekindle Relationship With 'Dying' Father King Charles as Family Rift Deepens

Once, she accidentally set her hair on fire during Christmas at Sandringham and was known for smoking up to 60 cigarettes a day, even after a portion of her lung had been removed.

But Margaret embraced her black sheep label. She once said: "When there are two sisters – and one is the queen, who must be the source of all honor and all that is good – the other must be the focus of the most creative malice, the evil sister."

Despite their vastly different roles, Margaret always supported Elizabeth, and the sisters shared a fiercely loyal bond.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

An insider shared: "It's all very heartbreaking. Had the Queen Mother not had a drinking problem, Princess Margaret may not have had such a rough life – and the queen likely knew that.

"Obviously, she hid the painful truth because it would have brought shame to the Queen Mother and her memory."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.