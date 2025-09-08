JonBenet Ramsey's Father Begs President Donald Trump to Intervene in Daughter's Unsolved Murder Case

The child beauty queen was 6 years old when she was found dead in her parents' basement one day after Christmas in 1996.

JonBenét Ramsey 's father, John , is now begging President Donald Trump to use his power to push authorities to solve his daughter's unsolved murder, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

President Trump has the power to help solve the little girl's murder case, according to her father, John.

John, who has criticized the Boulder Police Department, offered to fundraise to cover the cost of investigative genetic genealogy . This technology has already been utilized to solve cold cases, including the Golden State Killer case.

"If he got involved in the… Cracker Barrel (issue). This is a whole lot of a bigger deal than the Cracker Barrel. Help us. So that's the bottom line," he added, referring to the president crying on social media after the longtime restaurant decided to rebrand its logo, leading to plenty of backlash.

The grieving 81-year-old father revealed his frustration with Colorado investigators, telling Fox News Digital : "I told the DA that money should not be a restrictor here. I need to get Donald Trump on them. He'll stir things up one way or the other, but somehow we've got to get them to do that."

He explained: "I am absolutely convinced that's the gold standard today. So I've been pushing that pretty hard in terms of what I think ought to happen. And I don't know that they're doing it. I know they listen, but I don't know where they are mentally in terms of making that happen."

He added: "To me, it's a no-brainer that it would be done, but I don't know how to make it happen. All I can do is ask."

Over the weekend, John also announced a petition asking Colorado lawmakers to align state law with the federal Homicide Victim’s Families' Rights Act, which gives victims the right to request a cold-case review.

"I was shocked by how the system works in our country," he said at the time. "We have 18,000 police jurisdictions. Each one is a little island of authority, and if the chief of police of an island doesn't want help, help can't come in. They have to be invited. That's primitive in my opinion."