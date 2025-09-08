JonBenet Ramsey's Father Begs President Donald Trump to Intervene in Daughter's Unsolved Murder Case
JonBenét Ramsey's father, John, is now begging President Donald Trump to use his power to push authorities to solve his daughter's unsolved murder, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The child beauty queen was 6 years old when she was found dead in her parents' basement one day after Christmas in 1996.
Trump To The Rescue?
The grieving 81-year-old father revealed his frustration with Colorado investigators, telling Fox News Digital: "I told the DA that money should not be a restrictor here. I need to get Donald Trump on them. He'll stir things up one way or the other, but somehow we've got to get them to do that."
"If he got involved in the… Cracker Barrel (issue). This is a whole lot of a bigger deal than the Cracker Barrel. Help us. So that's the bottom line," he added, referring to the president crying on social media after the longtime restaurant decided to rebrand its logo, leading to plenty of backlash.
John, who has criticized the Boulder Police Department, offered to fundraise to cover the cost of investigative genetic genealogy. This technology has already been utilized to solve cold cases, including the Golden State Killer case.
John Ramsey's Effort To Find His Daughter's Killer
He explained: "I am absolutely convinced that's the gold standard today. So I've been pushing that pretty hard in terms of what I think ought to happen. And I don't know that they're doing it. I know they listen, but I don't know where they are mentally in terms of making that happen."
He added: "To me, it's a no-brainer that it would be done, but I don't know how to make it happen. All I can do is ask."
Over the weekend, John also announced a petition asking Colorado lawmakers to align state law with the federal Homicide Victim’s Families' Rights Act, which gives victims the right to request a cold-case review.
"I was shocked by how the system works in our country," he said at the time. "We have 18,000 police jurisdictions. Each one is a little island of authority, and if the chief of police of an island doesn't want help, help can't come in. They have to be invited. That's primitive in my opinion."
John has been involved in the investigation to find his daughter's killer for decades, as he previously hired investigator Lou Smith, and he was able to compile a spreadsheet featuring the names of dozens of suspects before his death in 2010.
However, Smith's daughter, paralegal Cindy Marr, was able to take over her father's work.
"They should restart the investigation from scratch using Lou’s list of suspects," a source close to the case previously revealed. "They had the name of the person of interest during the first week of the investigation, so that alone says the suspect is on Lou Smit's list because he had access to the police files."
Marra also shared: "We decided the best thing we could do is work off the spreadsheet he developed. We have been able to eliminate from our list probably 25 people based on DNA."
Did Robert 'Chris' Wolf Kill JonBenet?
Earlier this year, a woman named Jacqueline Dilson claimed her former boyfriend, Robert "Chris" Wolf, disappeared for a few hours from their home in Colorado on the day of the murder.
While he was detained by police, Wolf claimed his absence that night was due to a work party. In 2011, police said Wolf had been investigated as a suspect, but he was not behind the crime.
Despite the police's findings, Dilson told DailyMail: "I've felt this burden of responsibility that I was one of the only people who could help to finally solve this case. And there's no way I can stop pushing until I get answers. It's like a train inside of me that refuses to quit."
However, Wolf ripped his ex-lover's accusations against him, calling them "completely absurd."